Cloudcasa Expands Data Protection Capabilities For Red Hat Openshift Environments

PARAMUS, NJ, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa, a leader in cloud-native data protection, today announced new enhancements to its backup and recovery platform designed to support Red Hat OpenShift environments across core, edge, and hybrid cloud deployments.

The latest CloudCasa updates introduce SMB protocol support as a backup storage target, enabling organizations to leverage existing SMB-based storage - including deployments using an SMB operator on Red Hat OpenShift clusters - for Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift data protection. This added flexibility helps customers align backup architectures with existing enterprise storage strategies while maintaining consistency across environments.

CloudCasa has also delivered storage efficiency enhancements optimized for edge and resource-constrained sites, helping organizations reduce storage footprint and bandwidth usage while protecting distributed Red Hat OpenShift workloads. These improvements support Red Hat OpenShift deployments at the edge, where efficient and resilient data protection is essential.

CloudCasa already supports file-level restore from persistent volume claims (PVCs) in Red Hat OpenShift, allowing users to recover individual files from container-based workloads without restoring entire applications or volumes. Building on this existing capability, CloudCasa now extends granular recovery to virtualized workloads with new support for file-level restore from virtual machine backups for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization users, enabling faster recovery and reduced operational overhead for VM-based applications running on Red Hat OpenShift.

“Organizations running Red Hat OpenShift expect flexible and consistent data protection across containers, virtual machines, and edge environments,” said Ryan Kaw, VP of Global Sales and Alliances at CloudCasa.“By expanding backup storage options and extending file-level recovery from PVCs to virtual machines on Red Hat OpenShift, CloudCasa helps customers improve resilience while simplifying operations across hybrid cloud architectures.”

Red Hat OpenShift provides a consistent foundation for building, deploying, and managing Kubernetes-based applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. By expanding backup target options, improving storage efficiency, and extending granular recovery capabilities to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, CloudCasa helps customers strengthen data resilience while maintaining operational consistency.

CloudCasa, powered by Catalogic Software, delivers cloud-native backup and disaster recovery designed specifically for Kubernetes and modern application environments. The platform provides automated protection, granular recovery, migration, and ransomware resilience to help organizations safeguard applications and data across public cloud, private cloud, hybrid, and edge infrastructures. Trusted by enterprises and service providers worldwide, CloudCasa helps simplify data protection while supporting operational consistency at scale.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for CloudCasa