New Standard Sets Design Guidelines For Safe, Durable Reusable Containers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As businesses and consumers seek alternatives to single-use packaging, reusable container systems are gaining traction. The need for clear guidelines on safety and interoperability is critical. To address this need, PR3 and CSA Group today announced the publication of RES-001:26/CSA R304:26, a new binational standard that sets design and performance requirements for reusable food, beverage, and consumer goods containers.

Reusable packaging is a growing industry, especially in the food and beverage, to-go and entertainment sectors. In reusable packaging systems, the user returns their container-be it a coffee cup, clamshell, or wine bottle-to designated collection points after use. The container is then collected, washed, redistributed and refilled for the next user. These systems are already operating in large stadiums, theatres, and other venues across North America, as well as in cities including Ottawa, Vancouver, Seattle, and Hilo.

In these systems, the design of containers is critical as they need to withstand repeated use and washing while maintaining safety and performance over time. Recognized as National Standards, by both the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), RES-001:26 / CSA R304:26 sets clear expectations for container design, helping businesses and communities transition away from single-use packaging with confidence.

As the second in a series of six binational standards developed by CSA Group and PR3, the new standard:

-Specifies a minimum number of washes containers in reusable packaging systems must be designed to withstand.

-Specifies harmful materials and chemical groups that cannot be used to manufacture reusable containers.

-Includes design specifications to optimize the washing, transport, storage, and interoperability of containers in reuse systems.

- Provides guidance on recycled content use and disclosure requirements.

As part of an integrated ecosystem of standards, RES-001:26 / CSA R304:26 complements the other standards in the series. It works seamlessly with RES-002:25 / CSA R303:25, the container washing standard, published in August 2025, which has already been adopted by reuse service providers, signaling strong industry commitment to safe and scalable reuse. The new design standard is intended for use by reusable container designers and manufacturers.

“The new standards will enable reusable packaging companies, countries, and communities to re-create an un-throwaway world by utilizing the efficiencies and interoperability that standards provide,” said Amy Larkin, Co-Founder/Director, PR3: The Global Alliance to Advance Reuse.“PR3 is thrilled that we are developing these global standards in concert with CSA Group.”

“This standard represents an important milestone in advancing the series of reuse standards and strengthening the foundation for a comprehensive ecosystem,” said Michael Leering, Director of Environment & Business Excellence at CSA Group.“By setting clear expectations for container design, the standard supports the development of safe, scalable reuse systems and contributes to broader efforts toward circularity.”

To help ensure the standard reflects global best practices and practical implementation needs, RES-001:26 / CSA R304:26 was informed by over 100 interested parties from more than 20 countries, representing perspectives from industry, government, and academia. Four additional standards covering collection points, labelling, systems operations and performance, and digital tagging are anticipated by the end of 2027, completing the suite of standards for reuse systems.

RES-001:26/CSA R304:26 is now available in the United States at PR3's website and in Canada through CSA Group's online platform.

About PR3

PR3's mission is to empower and scale reuse systems. PR3 develops standards to undergird the growing reuse economy, creating a blueprint for efficient, reliable, economic, and environmentally beneficial reuse systems. PR3's standards are set by a global consensus body with over 80 organizations representing industry, government, and civil society. PR3 is a project of RESOLVE.

About CSA Group

CSA Group is a global organization dedicated to safety, social good and sustainability. We are a leader in North American standards development and in product testing, inspection and certification around the world. Our mandate is to hold the future to a higher standard.

