Plastic Surgeons Report Increase In Post-Weight-Loss Body Contouring Consultations
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Plastic surgeons across the United States are observing a rise in consultations from patients seeking body contouring procedures following significant weight changes. According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, MD, FACS, Medical Director of Ocean Plastic Surgery Center, this trend appears to align with broader national discussions surrounding metabolic health therapies.
Certain medical interventions and lifestyle changes have resulted in substantial weight fluctuations for some individuals. In certain cases, rapid or significant weight changes may result in skin laxity or shifts in facial and body volume.
“For some individuals, significant weight changes may leave residual skin or contour irregularities that do not resolve after stabilization,” said Dr. Mehrzad.
Plastic surgeons report increased inquiries related to:
Abdominoplasty
Body lift procedures
Facial volume restoration
Skin tightening procedures
Patients considering any surgical procedure are encouraged to consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon to determine appropriate treatment options based on their individual medical history and goals.
For additional information regarding body contouring procedures:
Ocean Plastic Surgery Center
Dr. Raman Mehrzad, MD, FACS
Website:
Phone: 424-355-4581
