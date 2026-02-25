Brazil's Iguatemi Grows Revenue 13% But Profit Dips

(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
–Adjusted net revenue surged 12.6% to R$422.6 million (~$81 million) and total tenant sales hit R$7.9 billion (~$1.5 billion), up 12.8% - powered by the integration of newly acquired stakes in Pátio Higienópolis, Pátio Paulista, and Shopping RioSul into Brazil's premier mall portfolio.
–Adjusted net income slipped 3.2% to R$158.9 million (~$31 million) despite the top-line expansion, as higher financial expenses from Brazil's 15% Selic rate and increased leverage from portfolio acquisitions more than offset the operational momentum.
–The company's premium positioning continues to deliver strong operational metrics: same-store sales grew 5.9%, same-store rents rose 6.6% - both well above inflation - while leverage remained controlled at 1.68x net debt-to-EBITDA, or 1.88x excluding the gain from the Market Place and Galleria dispositions.
What Happened in Iguatemi's Q4 2025
Iguatemi (IGTI11), one of Brazil's largest premium shopping-mall operators, reported adjusted net income of R$158.9 million (~$31 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 3.2% decline from R$164.1 million (~$32 million) a year earlier. On a reported (unadjusted) basis, net income was R$145 million (~$28 million), up 3% year-over-year. The adjusted figure excludes non-cash effects from lease linearization and the company's share-swap mechanism.
Adjusted EBITDA rose 3.0% to R$324.5 million (~$62 million), while adjusted net revenue climbed 12.6% to R$422.6 million (~$81 million) - a meaningful gap that underscores how Brazil's elevated interest rates are compressing the path from operating income to bottom-line profit. Gross revenue reached R$482.5 million (~$93 million), up 12.2%, driven by higher rental income, parking revenue, and the contribution from recently acquired mall stakes.
The adjusted FFO (funds from operations), a key metric for mall operators, totaled R$198.3 million (~$38 million), down 9.6% year-over-year, with the FFO margin contracting to 46.9%. The decline reflects the growing weight of financial expenses as the company carries a larger debt load following its aggressive portfolio rotation over the past 18 months.
Key Drivers Behind Iguatemi's Results
Portfolio Upgrade and Revenue Growth
Portfolio Upgrade & Revenue Growth
The 12.6% revenue growth is the headline story and reflects Iguatemi 's bold portfolio rotation strategy executed over 2024–2025. The company acquired additional stakes in three of São Paulo's most prestigious malls - Shopping RioSul (acquired in 2024), Pátio Higienópolis, and Pátio Paulista (both consolidated in mid-2025) - while simultaneously selling down its positions in Market Place, Market Place Towers, and Galleria Shopping from 100% to 51%, receiving R$500 million (~$96 million) in the process. The net effect is a more concentrated, higher-sales-per-square-meter portfolio that trades some diversification for quality.
Total tenant sales across Iguatemi's malls reached R$7.9 billion (~$1.5 billion) in the quarter, up 12.8%, confirming robust consumer spending at the premium end of the Brazilian retail market. Same-store sales grew 5.9%, comfortably above the roughly 4.4% IPCA inflation rate, while same-area sales rose 8.4%, reflecting both organic demand growth and the contribution of new tenants in recently expanded or requalified spaces.
Rental Spreads and Occupancy
Rental Spreads & Occupancy
Same-store rents (SSR) rose 6.6%, and same-area rents (SAR) increased 5.9%, both exceeding inflation and indicating that Iguatemi continues to extract real pricing gains from its tenant base. This is consistent with the trend seen across previous quarters - low occupancy costs (around 10.5–11.0% of tenant sales) and near-record occupancy rates give the company significant pricing power on lease renewals and new contracts.
In Q3 2025, the occupancy rate stood at 96.1% with a negative net delinquency rate of -0.3% - meaning recoveries exceeded new defaults. Q4 is historically the strongest quarter for malls, and the 4T24 figure had reached 97.7%, a 15-year high. The Q4 2025 occupancy figure is not yet available from the wire coverage, but the sales trajectory suggests it likely remained near recent peaks.
Financial Expenses Weighing on Profitability
Financial Expenses
The gap between the 12.6% revenue growth and the 3.2% decline in adjusted net income is almost entirely attributable to the financial result. In Q3 2025, net financial expenses reached R$102.1 million (~$20 million), up 77.4% year-over-year, driven by the higher Selic rate and increased gross debt from the Higienópolis, Paulista, and RioSul acquisitions. While the company does not break out Q4 financial expenses in the wire data, the continued pressure on FFO (-9.6%) and net income confirms that the cost of capital remains the primary drag on profitability.
Iguatemi Financial Detail and Metrics
Leverage and Capital Structure
Leverage & Capital Structure
Leverage ended Q4 at 1.68x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, down from the 1.84x reported at year-end 2024 (which already included the RioSul acquisition outflow). Excluding the capital gain from the Market Place and Galleria dispositions completed in Q2 2025, the ratio would be 1.88x. For context, net debt stood at approximately R$2.1 billion (~$404 million) at the end of Q3 2025, and the Q1 2025 figure was R$1.84 billion (~$354 million) with leverage of 1.76x.
The leverage trajectory reflects the company's deliberate strategy of trading balance-sheet efficiency for portfolio quality. By selling down the lower-productivity Market Place and Galleria assets and redirecting capital toward Higienópolis and Paulista - two of São Paulo's highest-sales-per-square-meter malls - Iguatemi has accepted modestly higher debt in exchange for structurally higher cash flows over the medium term.
Full-Year and Guidance Performance
Full-Year Performance
In 2024, Iguatemi delivered full-year adjusted net income of R$399.4 million (~$77 million), a 31.1% increase, and EBITDA surpassed R$1 billion for the first time. The company's guidance for 2025 called for 7–11% net revenue growth, a shopping-center EBITDA margin of 82–85%, and a consolidated EBITDA margin of 75–79%. VP Finance Guido Oliveira stated during the Q2 earnings call that the company expected to beat the revenue guidance and reach the top of the EBITDA margin range. The Q4 results - with 12.6% adjusted revenue growth in the quarter - suggest the full-year revenue target was likely achieved or exceeded.
Iguatemi Management Signals and Strategy
Iguatemi's strategy under the Jereissati family's control has been remarkably consistent: concentrate the portfolio in high-income-consumer malls, maximize revenue per square meter, and expand organically through tenant requalification and selective physical expansions. The Iguatemi Brasília expansion - which will add approximately 90 new stores - is the flagship growth project in the pipeline.
The retail division (i-Retail and the Iguatemi 365 marketplace platform) has become an increasingly important revenue contributor, with the segment growing more than 40% year-over-year in recent quarters as luxury and premium brands expand their physical presence within the Iguatemi ecosystem. This vertical integration of retail operations within the mall environment represents a differentiated strategy among Brazilian mall operators.
Capital expenditure guidance for 2025 was set at R$120–150 million (~$23–29 million) for expansions, with additional maintenance capex. The company has emphasized that it will prioritize organic growth and deleveraging over further acquisitions in the near term, particularly given the elevated cost of debt.
What to Watch Next for Iguatemi
The key catalyst for Iguatemi is the trajectory of Brazil's Selic rate. At 15%, the cost of servicing the company's roughly R$2 billion in net debt is consuming the majority of the operating profit improvements generated by the portfolio upgrade. Any signal from the Central Bank that the tightening cycle has peaked - or that cuts are forthcoming - would be immediately material to FFO and net income, given the duration and floating-rate composition of Iguatemi's debt.
Multiplan (MULT3), Iguatemi's closest listed peer in the premium mall segment, will report shortly and provide a valuable cross-reference on whether the operating trends - strong tenant sales, above-inflation rent growth, and high occupancy - are sector-wide or specific to Iguatemi's newly upgraded portfolio. The comparison is particularly relevant because both companies target the same affluent-consumer demographic, but Multiplan's leverage profile and recent buyback activity differ materially.
The full integration and operational optimization of the Higienópolis and Paulista stakes acquired in mid-2025 will be a key driver in the first half of 2026. These are among the highest-productivity malls in Brazil, and their contribution should become more visible as initial integration costs normalize and full rental income flows through the P&L.
Iguatemi Q4 2025 Results Summary Table
Interest-rate sensitivity is the dominant risk. The 9.6% FFO decline and 3.2% net income contraction - in a quarter where revenue grew more than 12% - demonstrate how effectively high rates can neutralize operational gains. If Selic remains at 15% or rises further, the financial expense burden will continue to compress FFO margins and may force the company to slow its organic growth investments. The XP Investimentos team has noted that at the current FFO yield of approximately 11–12%, the spread to NTN-B (inflation-linked government bonds) remains modestly above its five-year average, but any further FFO deterioration could narrow this premium to unattractive levels.
Portfolio concentration risk has increased following the rotation strategy. With approximately 80% of the portfolio in São Paulo and the remaining assets in Porto Alegre, Brasília, and Santa Catarina, Iguatemi is heavily exposed to a single regional economy. The premium positioning mitigates this somewhat - affluent consumers are less cyclically sensitive - but any deterioration in the São Paulo luxury retail environment would have an outsized impact on the portfolio's aggregate metrics.
The Brazilian mall sector also faces the ongoing structural challenge of e-commerce penetration. While Iguatemi has partially addressed this through its own retail division and the Iguatemi 365 digital platform, the premium experience-driven model that supports high rents depends on continued foot traffic. Any acceleration in online migration among high-income consumers - particularly in fashion and luxury categories - could pressure tenant sales and, eventually, rental pricing power.
Brazil's listed mall sector is dominated by three operators targeting different consumer segments: Multiplan (MULT3) and Iguatemi (IGTI11) compete for the premium-to-luxury end, while Allos (ALOS3) operates a broader portfolio spanning middle-income consumers. All three have reported strong operational metrics throughout 2025 - above-inflation same-store sales, near-record occupancy rates, and declining occupancy costs - but all have also been squeezed by elevated financial expenses. The Safra team named Iguatemi as their top pick in the sector, citing the most premium portfolio with the highest sales and rent per square meter among listed peers.
The Iguatemi unit (IGTI11) has gained approximately 62% over the past twelve months, outperforming the Ibovespa, driven by the portfolio upgrade thesis and the expectation that rate cuts would eventually unlock the value trapped below the operating line. The stock trades at roughly 20x trailing P/E and approximately 9–10x P/FFO, which analysts at XP and Safra consider attractive relative to historical averages and the implied spread over government bond yields. Any central-bank signal on the timing of rate cuts would be the most meaningful near-term catalyst for the entire sector.
