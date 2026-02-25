Brazil's Iguatemi Grows Revenue 13% But Profit Dips

Iguatemi (IGTI11), one of Brazil's largest premium shopping-mall operators, reported adjusted net income of R$158.9 million (~$31 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 3.2% decline from R$164.1 million (~$32 million) a year earlier. On a reported (unadjusted) basis, net income was R$145 million (~$28 million), up 3% year-over-year. The adjusted figure excludes non-cash effects from lease linearization and the company's share-swap mechanism.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 3.0% to R$324.5 million (~$62 million), while adjusted net revenue climbed 12.6% to R$422.6 million (~$81 million) - a meaningful gap that underscores how Brazil's elevated interest rates are compressing the path from operating income to bottom-line profit. Gross revenue reached R$482.5 million (~$93 million), up 12.2%, driven by higher rental income, parking revenue, and the contribution from recently acquired mall stakes.

The adjusted FFO (funds from operations), a key metric for mall operators, totaled R$198.3 million (~$38 million), down 9.6% year-over-year, with the FFO margin contracting to 46.9%. The decline reflects the growing weight of financial expenses as the company carries a larger debt load following its aggressive portfolio rotation over the past 18 months.

The 12.6% revenue growth is the headline story and reflects Iguatemi 's bold portfolio rotation strategy executed over 2024–2025. The company acquired additional stakes in three of São Paulo's most prestigious malls - Shopping RioSul (acquired in 2024), Pátio Higienópolis, and Pátio Paulista (both consolidated in mid-2025) - while simultaneously selling down its positions in Market Place, Market Place Towers, and Galleria Shopping from 100% to 51%, receiving R$500 million (~$96 million) in the process. The net effect is a more concentrated, higher-sales-per-square-meter portfolio that trades some diversification for quality.

Total tenant sales across Iguatemi's malls reached R$7.9 billion (~$1.5 billion) in the quarter, up 12.8%, confirming robust consumer spending at the premium end of the Brazilian retail market. Same-store sales grew 5.9%, comfortably above the roughly 4.4% IPCA inflation rate, while same-area sales rose 8.4%, reflecting both organic demand growth and the contribution of new tenants in recently expanded or requalified spaces.

Same-store rents (SSR) rose 6.6%, and same-area rents (SAR) increased 5.9%, both exceeding inflation and indicating that Iguatemi continues to extract real pricing gains from its tenant base. This is consistent with the trend seen across previous quarters - low occupancy costs (around 10.5–11.0% of tenant sales) and near-record occupancy rates give the company significant pricing power on lease renewals and new contracts.

In Q3 2025, the occupancy rate stood at 96.1% with a negative net delinquency rate of -0.3% - meaning recoveries exceeded new defaults. Q4 is historically the strongest quarter for malls, and the 4T24 figure had reached 97.7%, a 15-year high. The Q4 2025 occupancy figure is not yet available from the wire coverage, but the sales trajectory suggests it likely remained near recent peaks.

The gap between the 12.6% revenue growth and the 3.2% decline in adjusted net income is almost entirely attributable to the financial result. In Q3 2025, net financial expenses reached R$102.1 million (~$20 million), up 77.4% year-over-year, driven by the higher Selic rate and increased gross debt from the Higienópolis, Paulista, and RioSul acquisitions. While the company does not break out Q4 financial expenses in the wire data, the continued pressure on FFO (-9.6%) and net income confirms that the cost of capital remains the primary drag on profitability.

Leverage ended Q4 at 1.68x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, down from the 1.84x reported at year-end 2024 (which already included the RioSul acquisition outflow). Excluding the capital gain from the Market Place and Galleria dispositions completed in Q2 2025, the ratio would be 1.88x. For context, net debt stood at approximately R$2.1 billion (~$404 million) at the end of Q3 2025, and the Q1 2025 figure was R$1.84 billion (~$354 million) with leverage of 1.76x.

The leverage trajectory reflects the company's deliberate strategy of trading balance-sheet efficiency for portfolio quality. By selling down the lower-productivity Market Place and Galleria assets and redirecting capital toward Higienópolis and Paulista - two of São Paulo's highest-sales-per-square-meter malls - Iguatemi has accepted modestly higher debt in exchange for structurally higher cash flows over the medium term.

In 2024, Iguatemi delivered full-year adjusted net income of R$399.4 million (~$77 million), a 31.1% increase, and EBITDA surpassed R$1 billion for the first time. The company's guidance for 2025 called for 7–11% net revenue growth, a shopping-center EBITDA margin of 82–85%, and a consolidated EBITDA margin of 75–79%. VP Finance Guido Oliveira stated during the Q2 earnings call that the company expected to beat the revenue guidance and reach the top of the EBITDA margin range. The Q4 results - with 12.6% adjusted revenue growth in the quarter - suggest the full-year revenue target was likely achieved or exceeded.

Iguatemi's strategy under the Jereissati family's control has been remarkably consistent: concentrate the portfolio in high-income-consumer malls, maximize revenue per square meter, and expand organically through tenant requalification and selective physical expansions. The Iguatemi Brasília expansion - which will add approximately 90 new stores - is the flagship growth project in the pipeline.

The retail division (i-Retail and the Iguatemi 365 marketplace platform) has become an increasingly important revenue contributor, with the segment growing more than 40% year-over-year in recent quarters as luxury and premium brands expand their physical presence within the Iguatemi ecosystem. This vertical integration of retail operations within the mall environment represents a differentiated strategy among Brazilian mall operators.

Capital expenditure guidance for 2025 was set at R$120–150 million (~$23–29 million) for expansions, with additional maintenance capex. The company has emphasized that it will prioritize organic growth and deleveraging over further acquisitions in the near term, particularly given the elevated cost of debt.

The key catalyst for Iguatemi is the trajectory of Brazil's Selic rate. At 15%, the cost of servicing the company's roughly R$2 billion in net debt is consuming the majority of the operating profit improvements generated by the portfolio upgrade. Any signal from the Central Bank that the tightening cycle has peaked - or that cuts are forthcoming - would be immediately material to FFO and net income, given the duration and floating-rate composition of Iguatemi's debt.

Multiplan (MULT3), Iguatemi's closest listed peer in the premium mall segment, will report shortly and provide a valuable cross-reference on whether the operating trends - strong tenant sales, above-inflation rent growth, and high occupancy - are sector-wide or specific to Iguatemi's newly upgraded portfolio. The comparison is particularly relevant because both companies target the same affluent-consumer demographic, but Multiplan's leverage profile and recent buyback activity differ materially.

The full integration and operational optimization of the Higienópolis and Paulista stakes acquired in mid-2025 will be a key driver in the first half of 2026. These are among the highest-productivity malls in Brazil, and their contribution should become more visible as initial integration costs normalize and full rental income flows through the P&L.