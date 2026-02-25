T20 WC: Rinku Singh To Rejoin Squad For Do-Or-Die Zimbabwe Clash

Rinku Singh to Rejoin Squad Ahead of Crucial Clash

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Wednesday said that left-handed batter Rinku Singh could rejoin the squad by evening ahead of India's do-or-die ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against the Zimbabwe cricket team in Chennai.

Rinku had missed the team's practice session earlier in the day after returning home due to a family emergency, as per sources. Plenty of players like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, etc. were visible during the practice, but Rinku was not present at the field.

Coach Confirms Reason for Absence

"Rinku's father is not well, he took a break, and we hope he will join the team by this evening," the India batting coach said during the pre-match press conference.

Rinku's World Cup Performance

So far, Rinku has had a mixed bag World Cup with the bat, often arriving at the crease with very few balls left to score. He has made just 24 runs in five innings, staying unbeaten twice and having a best score of 11*. In 10 T20Is this year, the left-hander has made 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75, with a strike rate of 132.18 and best score of 44*.

India's Must-Win Scenario

Team India will be playing a must-win clash against Zimbabwe at Chennai on Thursday. After a humiliating 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super Eight phase opener, the Men in Blue will need to win their remaining matches to keep themselves alive in their title defence and also hope that South Africa ends the Super Eight phase unbeaten.

Team India Squad

Team India squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)