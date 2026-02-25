BJP MLA's Son Slaps Toll Worker At Agra Toll Plaza, Video Surfaces

Suresh Chaudhary, son of BJP MLA Chaudhary Babulal, allegedly slapped a toll worker at Raibha Toll Plaza in Agra after an argument over toll payment and identity verification. The vehicle lacked FASTag and staff asked for Aadhaar, leading to dispute.

A video showing the son of a BJP MLA slapping a toll worker at a highway toll plaza in Agra has surfaced on social media. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Raibha Toll Plaza after a dispute over toll payment and identity verification.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Chaudhary, son of Chaudhary Babulal. According to reports, Suresh was travelling in a car marked as MLA from Mathura to Gwalior.

The car stopped at Raibha Toll Plaza but did not have a FASTag. Despite a VIP pass displayed on the vehicle, the barrier was not raised for about two minutes. This led to an argument between Suresh and toll staff.

Angered by the delay, Suresh got out of the car and assaulted toll worker Sanjay Singh, a resident of Daureta in Agra, according to a report by Bhaskar English. He slapped the worker twice. As he started to return to his car, he suddenly turned back and moved towards the worker again, but other toll employees stopped him.

The entire episode was recorded on the toll plaza's CCTV cameras. In the video, Suresh can be seen hitting the worker and attempting to attack him again before being restrained. It is reported that Suresh's wife and children were present in the car during the incident.

According to the toll worker Sanjay, the car was registered in Mathura district, so he asked for an Aadhaar card for verification. He alleged that the driver began abusing and assaulting him after this request.

Toll manager Ishwar Sharma said the vehicle did not have FASTag. Because it carried a UP-85 number, staff asked for Aadhaar identification, which led to the physical altercation.

MLA claims son was provoked

MLA Chaudhary Babulal said the toll employee misbehaved with his son. He claimed Suresh introduced himself and informed staff that the car had an assembly sticker. According to the MLA, his son also tried to make the staff speak to him on the phone, but they refused.

The MLA alleged that his son was provoked and said the viral video was spread by political opponents as part of a conspiracy. He also questioned how common people are treated if an elected representative faces such behaviour.