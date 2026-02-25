Bengaluru: New Link Road By NICE To Ease Congestion Near Mysore Road Check Details

Bengaluru: If you travel on Mysore Road towards Kengeri, get ready for some good news. A new 1.5 km NICE link road is almost complete and will open for public use very soon. This road connects Deepanjali Nagar junction (near BHEL) to the NICE Road near PES College in Hosakerehalli. NICE chief Ashok Kheny himself shared the update, raising hopes that the years of traffic headaches in this area are finally coming to an end.

Final Touches, Ready for Launch

The company behind the project, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE), has built this four-lane road. Right now, the final touches are being put on the project, which is in its last stage. Once this road opens, the crazy traffic jams at Deepanjali Nagar junction on Mysore Road are expected to come down significantly. It will also make it super easy for vehicles to get onto the Ring Road and NICE Road.

Easy Connectivity from City to Major Roads

With this new NICE link road, travelling from the inner parts of the city to places like Hosur Road, Electronic City, Mysore Road, and Tumkur Road will become much easier. Instead of getting stuck in city traffic, commuters can just pay the toll and zip through the NICE Road. It's a hassle-free and faster option.

Reach NICE Toll Gate in Just 2-3 Minutes

From the Deepanjali Nagar junction, it will take you only two to three minutes to reach the NICE Road toll gate using this new road. This will save a lot of time and fuel. It's especially a big win for people coming from areas like Vijaynagar, Bapujinagar, Batarayanapura, Majestic, and K.R. Market towards Mysore Road.

A Project Stuck for Years is Now a Reality

NICE had planned this project to connect Mysore Road's Deepanjali Nagar junction to the NICE Road near PES College many years ago. However, the project got stuck because of problems with land acquisition and other disputes. After crossing all those hurdles, NICE has finally completed this important project and is getting ready to open it for traffic.

Hopes for a Permanent Solution to Traffic Woes

Once this road is open to the public, the traffic congestion at the Deepanjali Nagar junction on Mysore Road will reduce. It will provide smoother connectivity to Kengeri and nearby areas. The pressure on the city's internal roads will also go down. People are hopeful that this NICE link road will be a game-changer for the traffic situation in the western part of Bengaluru.