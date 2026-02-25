Netanyahu's 'Welcome My Friend' Greets PM Modi On Israel State Visit

A Heartfelt Welcome in Tel Aviv

In a warm gesture reflecting the strengthening of ties between the two nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended a heartfelt welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for his two-day state visit. Taking to the social media platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu shared a video of PM Modi's arrival, stating, "Welcome to Israel my dear friend @narendramodi". Welcome to Israel my dear friend @narendramodi twitter/AnRtceD9Ci - Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 25, 2026

The post, which featured the Indian and Israeli flags alongside a "Namaste" emoji, underscored the personal rapport between the two leaders as the visit commenced at Netanyahu's invitation to further strengthen the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" between the two nations.

Upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, Prime Minister Modi received a Guard of Honour. Reflecting the close personal bond shared by the two leaders, Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, personally welcomed the Prime Minister, with the two leaders exchanging a warm hug. Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar was also among the high-level officials present to receive Prime Minister Modi.

Strengthening a 'Robust and Multifaceted' Partnership

Ahead of his departure, Prime Minister Modi described the visit as an opportunity to further deepen bilateral ties. "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years," his statement noted, highlighting the trajectory of the relationship. The Prime Minister stated that he is looking forward to discussions with his Israeli counterpart aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Earlier, the anticipation of the visit was visible on the ground, as the streets of Jerusalem carried a familiar buzz. Tricolours were tucked into shopfronts, community leaders coordinated welcome gatherings, and conversations in Hindi echoed through neighbourhoods where the Indian community forms a visible presence.

Historic Address and High-Level Meetings on the Agenda

During the high-profile visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and will also address the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. Ahead of this historic address at the Israeli Parliament, Prime Minister Modi will hold a brief meeting with Netanyahu today.

This sentiment of mutual respect was echoed by Israeli President Herzog, who had previously expressed his eagerness for PM Modi's visit, stating that the country and its people look forward to welcoming him. In a post on X, Herzog shared Prime Minister Modi's departure statement, extending a warm message that underlined the close ties. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State of Israel and the people of Israel look forward to welcoming you to Israel."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)