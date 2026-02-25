PM Modi In Israel To Boost Strategic Ties, Welcomed By PM Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Israel for a two-day state visit, where he was warmly received by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed optimism about his visit and said he looked forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship. "Landed in Israel. I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship," he wrote.

A Special Welcome and Key Partnership

On PM's arrival, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that this is PM Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years, and he was accorded a special guard of honour. "Israel is an important partner of India across strategic and technological domains, with deep cooperation in science and technology, innovation, defence and agriculture. The relationship is anchored in mutual trust, shared priorities and a growing convergence in futuristic technologies", the post further added.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed PM Modi and in a post on X, said, "It's a great honor to welcome you to Israel, Prime Minister Modi."

Deepening the Strategic Partnership

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi, in a statement, described the visit as an opportunity to further deepen the two nations' "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership." "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years," the statement added, highlighting the trajectory of bilateral ties between the two nations.

The streets of Jerusalem carried a familiar buzz with tricolours tucked into shopfronts, community leaders coordinating welcome gatherings, and conversations in Hindi echoing through neighbourhoods where the Indian community forms a visible presence ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.

Historic Knesset Address on the Agenda

During his visit, the PM is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and would also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

Ahead of his address at the Israeli Parliament - Knesset, PM Modi will hold a brief meeting with Netanyahu today. "I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

The Prime Minister said he also looks forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora there, whom he credited with strengthening bilateral goodwill. (ANI)

