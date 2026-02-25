Kantara's Rishabh Shetty Seeks Blessings At Mantralayam Mutt Event

'Kantara' star Rishabh Shetty visited the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam village on the concluding day of Sri Raghavendra Guruvaibhavotsava. According to the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt website, "a grand procession of Prahlada Rajara Pallaki Utsava was ceremoniously taken to the sacred Parimala Teertha Pushkarani. On this auspicious occasion, HH Swamiji conducted the Theppotsava (float festival) amidst Vedic chanting and devotional fervour. CN Ashwath Narayana, Donor, Bengaluru, Sri Rishab Shetty and Sri Jaggesh participated in the sacred ceremony."

During the visit, Shetty also had darshan of Lord Rayaru at the mutt. The actor's visit coincided with the shooting of his upcoming mythological action film Jai Hanuman, which was launched with a grand muhurat puja on February 22 at Anjanadri Betta in Hampi, revered as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Rishabh Shetty on playing Lord Hanuman

While talking to the media, Rishab Shetty said, "I have come (Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt) for the Aradhana celebrations. The launch of the film Jai Hanuman was held at Anjanadri. I am an artist. I liked the role, so I accepted it. In the coming days, when the trailer is released, we will come to know the audience's opinion."

'Jai Hanuman' is positioned as a mythological action sequel to the 2024 hit 'Hanu-Man' and marks a major instalment in the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Rishab Shetty will portray the titular character, Lord Hanuman, in the film.

High-Budget Pan-India Venture

The project has generated considerable buzz since its announcement on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Presented by Bhushan Kumar, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are backing the project, which is mounted as a high-budget pan-India venture. Music for the film will be composed by Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravani. Actor Teja Sajja, who starred in the predecessor 'Hanu-Man', was also present at the launch ceremony.

