“Rat Poison Applied To Fruits”: Mumbai Vendor Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Food Safety Outrage (WATCH)

A shocking food safety incident in Mumbai's Malad area has triggered widespread public outrage after a fruit vendor was allegedly caught applying rat poison to fruits meant for sale. The disturbing episode, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has raised serious concerns about food safety standards in local markets. Following the viral footage, police acted swiftly, detained the accused and sealed the shop.

Complaint Leads To Police Action

According to officials at Malad Police Station, the matter came to light after a local resident, Kunal Salunke, lodged a formal complaint. He alleged that two fruit sellers in the market were using rat poison on their produce, posing a grave risk to public health.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and detained both vendors for questioning. Authorities stated that the act, if proven, could have resulted in severe health consequences for unsuspecting consumers.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

In the widely shared video clip, one of the vendors is seen holding a tube of Ratol poison while handling bananas. He is allegedly heard saying,“Kharaab kele hain” (These bananas are spoiled). Bystanders are seen confronting him in the footage.

One man is heard questioning,“Bachche log khaate hain yeh aur tum yeh lagaa rahe ho. Yeh kyun kar rahe ho?” (Children eat these and you are applying this. Why are you doing this?). Another individual points towards a pomegranate, claiming that the substance had been applied there as well.

The visuals sparked outrage online, with many social media users expressing fear and anger over food contamination and the apparent lack of monitoring in local markets.

Malad fruit vendor busted RED-HANDED poisoning fresh fruits with rat twitter/ZDYIWffUaT

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 25, 2026

Accused Claim It Was To Prevent Rodent Damage

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that the poison was used to prevent rodents from damaging the fruits. However, officials have described the act as extremely hazardous and unlawful.

Police warned that applying rat poison to edible items could result in serious health complications, including poisoning, organ failure and other life-threatening consequences.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manoj Kumar Kesarwani and Bipin Kesarwani. A case has been registered against them under Sections 125, 274, 275 and 286 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is under way.

Authorities have sealed the shop and are examining whether similar practices were followed previously.

Social Media Reacts With Shock And Anger

The incident has triggered strong reactions across social media platforms.

One user wrote,“Can you even trust anything now?”

Can you even trust anything now?

- Palwinder Singh · CFA · Author (@PalwinderCFA) February 25, 2026

Another commented,“This is why food safety checks matter. Trust in street vendors must never come at the cost of public health.”

his is why food safety checks matter. Trust in street vendors must never come at the cost of public health

- MissDeepa (@MissDeepa98) February 25, 2026

A third user remarked,“Air is polluted. Water is contaminated. Milk is adulterated. Vegetables are artificially colored and chemically grown. Fruits are artificially ripened and poisoned. Best advertisement for Elon Musk to take humanity to another planet.”

Air is polluted. Water is contaminated. Milk is adulterated. Vegetables are artificially colored and chemically grown. Fruits are artificially ripened and poisoned. Best advertisement for Elon Musk to take humanity to another planet.

- Singh V.R. (@Singhcricguy) February 25, 2026

The episode has reignited debate over stricter food safety enforcement and regular inspection drives in local markets.

Police Appeal To Citizens

Mumbai Police have urged citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity related to food safety. Officials stressed that public cooperation is essential to prevent health risks and ensure safer market practices.

The investigation remains ongoing.