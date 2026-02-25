BMC Budget 2026: Municipal Corporation Increases Budget Outlay To ₹80,952.56 Crore Capex Plan Rises 11.5% Yoy
According to the agency report, BMC's budget outlay for the upcoming fiscal year marks an 8.77% year-on-year (YoY) rise, compared to ₹74,427.41 crore in the previous year's budget.Also Read | 25% BMC winners face criminal charges, 79% crorepatis - Who's the richest?
Tabling the annual budget, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said that the civic body's capital expenditure estimates are at ₹48,164.28 crore in the next financial year, compared to ₹39,159.51 crore in the FY2025-26, marking an 11.59% YoY rise.
The agency report also highlighted that the capital outlay, which was estimated to be for the financial year 2025-26, was later revised downwards.BMC's revenue expense estimates
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's annual budget for the financial year 2026-27 highlighted that the civic body 's revenue expenditure is proposed to be at ₹32,698.44 crore, which marks a 15.71% rise YoY, compared to the revenue estimates of ₹28,257.91 crore for the previous financial year 2025-26.
The revenue expenditure estimates for the ongoing financial year were initially estimated to be at ₹31,204.53 crore. However, this was later reduced by ₹2,946.62 crore following expenditure rationalisation measures.Also Read | Top 10 richest municipal bodies in India – BMC leads with ₹74,000-crore budget
The data collected as of 31 January 2026 showed that the civic body BMC has incurred a revenue expenditure of ₹19,001.88 crore, which is 67.24% of the revised estimate for the current fiscal, while the capital expenditure stood at ₹22,425.16 crore during the same period.Where will BMC use the funds?
The agency report highlighted that a major portion of the capital outlay of the BMC will be allocated for core infrastructure developments. The capital expenditure under the A, B, E, G and T.A. heads, including improvement schemes, education fund, water supply and sewerage and tree authority, is pegged at ₹30,069.89 crore.
Out of this allocation, ₹13,990 crore has been allocated for the development of the Coastal Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), sewage treatment plants (STPs) and other infrastructure projects.
BMC has also proposed capital expenditure for special projects at ₹4,104.39 crore.Also Read | BMC Election Result Highlights: Who will be the new mayor of Mumbai? BMC's income estimates
According to the agency report, the estimated revenue income for the upcoming fiscal year stands at ₹51,510.94 crore, compared to the previous budget estimate of ₹43,159.40 crore, marking a 19.35% increase on a YoY basis.
After the initial estimates of the current fiscal year, the revenue income estimates were later revised upwards to ₹46,778.12 crore, which marks an increase of 8.38% YoY.
One of BMC's major sources of revenue has always been income from property tax, which is projected to come around ₹7,000 crore for the financial year 2026-27, compared to the revised estimates of ₹6,200 crore for the ongoing financial year 2025-26.
The municipality initially expected a property tax collection of ₹5,200 crore in the fiscal year 2025-26.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment