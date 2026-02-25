Peter Peyman Farzinpour Announces New Publishing Release With The American Composers Alliance

Peter Peyman Farzinpour, a Los Angeles-based conductor and composer, has expanded his published catalog with the American Composers Alliance.

California, US, 25th February 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Peter Peyman Farzinpour, a conductor, composer, and multimedia producer based in Los Angeles, announced that his music is now published and available through the American Composers Alliance (ACA). The new collection consolidates his catalog under a single publisher-facing home and reflects a growing body of work now positioned for wider access by performers, presenters, and audiences.

The ACA listing includes Farzinpour's published works and is presented as a dedicated collection:

Farzinpour's career spans conducting, composition, arts leadership, and education. He serves as Artistic Director and Conductor of ENSEMBLE / PARALLAX and Sinfonietta Notturna, and as Executive and Artistic Director of Farzinpour Creative Music & Multimedia Ventures. His past roles include work with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

“This ACA collection brings my published catalogue into one clear place for performers and presenters,” Farzinpour said.“It makes it easier for conductors, ensembles, and presenters to access the scores and bring the music into rehearsal rooms and onto stages. The American Composers Alliance is also a deeply supportive publishing organization that genuinely cares about the composers it represents. They actively champion our work, promote it to performers and institutions, and help ensure that our music reaches a broader and more engaged audience.”

Farzinpour is also known for integrating contemporary music and multimedia performance. Through ENSEMBLE / PARALLAX, he has commissioned and premiered new works alongside newly created multimedia elements designed for each performance. He has conducted in major venues across the United States, Canada, and Europe, including performances in France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Czechia, and Bulgaria.

“The publishing side matters because it turns a performance history into something repeatable,” Farzinpour said.“It helps the work travel without needing me in the room every time.”

Farzinpour holds degrees from the Peabody Conservatory, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of California, Davis, and earned the DMA in orchestral conducting from the Civica Scuola di Musica Claudio Abbado in Milan. He has held faculty positions at Berklee College of Music and UMass Dartmouth, teaching conducting, composition, music theory, and music history.

“After years of writing, performing, and producing, this kind of catalogue access is a real step forward,” Farzinpour said.

