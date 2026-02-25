MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Paradigm Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

February 25, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Paradigm Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Paradigm Gold Corporation (TSXV: PDQ) ("Paradigm" or the "Company") reports that it has closed a first tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing 2,000,000 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.125 per NFT Unit and 1,803,466 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $520,520.

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each NFT Unit consists of one non-flow-through common share and one-half Warrant. Each Warrant in the Offering is exercisable to purchase one non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of three years from the date of issue. In connection with this tranche closing, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $9,225 and issued 73,800 finder warrants, with each finder warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of three years. The securities issued under this tranche are subject to a hold period until June 25, 2026. The Offering and payment of finder's fees is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

An insider of the Company subscribed for 166,666 FT Units in this tranche of the Offering. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and to fund costs associated with an exploration program on the 100% owned Swift-Katie, gold/copper project in the "Golden Arc" district in British Columbia, consisting of five priority targets identified over a 2,500m strike-length.

Swift-Katie Cu-Au Project, B.C. 100% owned

The Swift-Katie project is located 7 kilometers southwest of Salmo, British Columbia, Canada, has excellent access via road and infrastructure, and benefits from a year-round exploration advantage. The large land package consists of 19 MTO and Legacy mineral claims totaling approximately 8,797 hectares, which comprises of two claim groups underlying the Katie copper-gold-silver porphyry deposit, (similar to the producing Copper Mountain Mine at Princeton BC) and the Swift gold occurrences (possible analogue to nearby Rossland Mining District) (+2.7Mozs Au production).

Exploration in 2026 will focus primarily on the Swift gold target, where previous drilling by the Company in 2017 returned multiple high-grade gold intercepts extending along the 1.75-kilometre strike length of the Swift mineralized zone, which remains largely untested and is open both laterally and at depth. Highlights from the Company's 2017 drilling include 2.5 metres of 11.5 g/t Au and 6.7 g/t Ag in hole SK17-015 from the TR19 area and 8.6 metres of 3.1 g/t Au and 2.0 g/t Ag in hole SK17-019 from the TR7 area located approximately 800 metres along strike (see News Release dated September 7th 2017).

Historic trench results from a third area along the Swift mineralized zone returned 2 metres averaging 100 g/t Au, outlining the potential for areas of increased gold grades elsewhere throughout the Swift structural corridor. The reader is cautioned that this trench result is historical in nature, it has not been independently verified by the Company and is provided for information purposes only.







Property location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is the Exploration Manager of Paradigm Gold Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Swift-Katie project and for the preparation of technical information in this disclosure. He has approved the release of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page, Director/Chairman, Paradigm Gold Corporation

For further information, please contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ....

