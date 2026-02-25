Dominion Lending Centres Announces Details For The Release Of Its Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results
|Tuesday, March 24, 2026
|4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
|Toll Free: 1-800-715-9871; International: 1-647-932-3411
|6843841
A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call in the investor section of DLC Group's website.
About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLC Group's extensive network includes over 9,000 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, the Corporation was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.
Investor Contact:
Eddy Cocciollo
President
647-403-7320
...
James Bell
EVP, Corporate and Chief Legal Officer
403-560-0821
...
