Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dominion Lending Centres Announces Details For The Release Of Its Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results


2026-02-25 08:05:10
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dominion Lending Centres Announces Details for The Release of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

February 25, 2026 8:00 AM EST | Source: Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLC Group" or the "Corporation"), one of Canada's leading franchisors of mortgage professionals and owner of Newton Connectivity Systems, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Webcast and Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Time: 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: Toll Free: 1-800-715-9871; International: 1-647-932-3411
Conference ID: 6843841
Webcast: Link:

A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call in the investor section of DLC Group's website at .

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLC Group's extensive network includes over 9,000 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, the Corporation was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Investor Contact:

Eddy Cocciollo
President
647-403-7320
...

James Bell
EVP, Corporate and Chief Legal Officer
403-560-0821
...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

