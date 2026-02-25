(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Walker River Announces Significant Gold Intercepts Including 3.97 g/t Au over 85 Metres at the Lapon Canyon Gold Project February 25, 2026 8:00 AM EST | Source: Walker River Resources Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) (" Walker " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2025 reverse circulation (" RC ") drill program at the Lapon Canyon portion of the Lapon Gold Project, located within Nevada's Prolific Walker Lane Gold trend, 60 km SE of Yerington, NV. Highlights: Results from drilling on the new upper drill roads continue to confirm and extend gold mineralization to the south and the east of the Hotspot zone, results include: Drill hole LC-25-170 returned 3.79 g/t Au over 85.34 meters starting at 143.26 meters, including 16.49 g/t Au over 6.10 meters, and 10.24 g/t Au over 6.09 meters demonstrating the robust nature, thickness and continuity of the gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon. Drill hole LC-25-168 returned 1.33 g/t Au over 57.91 meters starting at 124.97 meters, including 2.06 g/t Au over 28.95 meters, starting at 143.26 meters. Drill hole LC-25-169 returned 1.64 g/t Au over 44.20 meters starting at 129.54 meters. Drill hole LC-25-171 returning 1.92 g/t Au over 4.57 meters starting at 74.68 meters and 1.05 g/t Au over 36.58 meters starting at 175.26 meters. It is very significant that gold discovered in these drillholes is contained within intrusive emplacement, notably monzonitic units.



Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) LC-25-166 158.50 166.12 7.62 1.11









LC-25-168 124.97 182.88 57.91 1.33 incl 143.26 172.21 28.95 2.06









LC-25-169 129.54 173.74 44.20 1.64









LC-25-170 88.39 89.92 1.53 7.96

143.26 228.60 85.34 3.79 incl 161.54 167.64 6.10 16.49 and 196.60 202.69 6.09 10.24









LC-25-171 74.68 79.25 4.57 1.92 and 175.26 211.84 36.58 1.05

Table 1. Drill Results

*Sampled width is presented. True width is estimated to be between 60 and 90 percent of sampled lengths

Drill holes LC-25-167, LC-25 172, LC-25-173 returned no significant results

Historically at Lapon, gold mineralization has been restricted to a broad, shallow, iron oxide- altered horizon. The 2025 drill programs have identified intrusive related gold mineralization at Lapon, significantly expanding the project's exploration potential, by opening up new deeper seated rock units capable of hosting additional mineralization. The identification of monzonite as the host rock for the gold suggests the possible presence of a monzonite porphyry system, a deposit style commonly associated with gold mineralization in Nevada. Elevated copper values observed in multi-element geochemical sampling further support this interpretation. These results may also represent gold mineralization within feeder structures, including higher grade zones such as that encountered in drill hole LC-25-170.

Drilling in 2025 at Hotspot, significantly extended gold mineralization to the south and the east. The majority of drilling at Lapon Canyon is conducted systematically from strategically positioned drill pads, with pads typically spaced 30 to 60 metres apart and accommodating up to six holes oriented in varying azimuths. Both historical and recent drilling indicate that the gold system is predominantly sub-horizontal to moderately south-dipping in geometry, with evidence of more steeply dipping, higher-grade shoots developed within the broader mineralized envelope. Recent drilling has also successfully discovered intrusive hosted gold mineralization, a style not previously recognized at Lapon. The 2025 drill programs were designed to support both resource definition and exploration objectives, including infill drilling within the Hotspot deposit and testing for extensions along strike and downdip. All holes from this release were collared from the upper new drill roads east of Hotspot.







Figure 1. Plan map of the Lapon Gold deposit, showing the Central and Hotspot zones with historic and 2025 drilling results and contours for 0.1 - 1.0 g/t Au (yellow) and 1.0 - 10.0 g/t Au (magenta).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Cross-section of the Lapon Gold deposit at Hotspot, showing historic and 2025 drilling results with highlights of intervals from this release and contours for 0.1 - 1.0 g/t Au (yellow) and 1.0 - 10.0 g/t Au (red).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Michel David, Walker River's President & CEO states: "We continue to receive significant gold values over impressive thicknesses. The discovery of gold within dioritic and monzonitic units increases our excitement at Lapon, as it opens up new potential at the Project for intrusive hosted gold mineralization. The discovery of definable high grades feeder zones at depth only serves to increase our excitement."

On-going work at Lapon Canyon consists of data compilation, interpretation and resource modelling. Further drilling in 2026 will focus on in-fill and exploration drilling to define the potential sources of the feeder zones and emplacement of discrete deeper seated intrusive bodies. We will be undertaking detailed and extensive geophysical surveys to aid in targeting.

Results from previous and the 2025 drill programs, including the subsequent data compilation will be the basis for the completion of an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Project which is expected to be complete sometime in 2026. In addition, work will continue at Lapon Canyon to identify future drill targets in the deeper-seated intrusive bodies.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon Canyon samples were delivered to American Assays Laboratories' certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 g gravimetric finish. Certain intensely altered samples used a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Duplicate assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.

Samples are taken and bagged directly at the drill rig at every 1.5-meter interval, standard in the exploration industry. A small sample is also taken at the drill rig and put into a chip tray for examination purposes and to determine those sample bags that should be sent to the lab for assay purposes. Often this work is carried out using a microscope for the examination of the rock chips. The full sample bag from the interval chosen for assay purposes is then sent directly from the drill site to the lab, located in Sparks, NV.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dave Nuttall P.Geo, President of Geo Exploration, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 2,940 acres, located in the Wassuk Range within Nevada's Walker Lane structural corridor, a regionally significant northwest-trending deformation zone that hosts numerous gold and precious metal deposits. The Project comprises the Lapon Canyon claim block, the Pikes Peak claims located approximately 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims located approximately 3 kilometres to the west and at approximately 600 metres lower elevation relative to current drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Lapon Canyon portion of the Project, consisting of 96 claims, is subject to a US$5 million exploration stream earn-in agreement with Nevada Canyon Gold Corp., as announced on February 3, 2025. The Project is accessible by secondary state roads located approximately 25 kilometres from the nearest highway and is situated approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. Electrical transmission infrastructure passes within approximately 3 kilometres of the Project area Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikes Peak claim groups cover approximately 8 kilometres of prospective range-front structural trends interpreted to represent extensions of the mineralized system identified at Lapon Canyon, and define several additional exploration targets. The Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak areas host historical workings, including adits, shafts, and underground development, as well as road access throughout portions of the claim blocks. Limited modern exploration has been conducted on these claim groups prior to Walker River's acquisition. The Rattlesnake workings are located approximately 3 kilometres along strike and approximately 600 metres lower in elevation relative to the Lapon Canyon mineralization, supporting the interpretation of a vertically extensive mineralized system. Lapon Canyon hosts historical underground workings totaling approximately 2,000 feet (610 metres) developed through three adits. Historical sampling reported in an NI 43-101 technical report (Montgomery and Barr, 2004) returned numerous high-grade gold assay results, including values exceeding 1 ounce per ton gold, with a reported sample returning 20.6 ounces per ton gold from the end of the A Adit.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Michel David, CEO & Director

Tel: 819 874-0030

Email: ...

Website:

