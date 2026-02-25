MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sequans Demonstrates Market Leadership with Breakthrough 5G eRedCap and RF Technologies at MWC 2026

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a pioneer in cellular IoT solutions, will showcase its newest innovations at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona (March 2-5), Hall 5, Stand 5D81. The company will highlight:



its latest 5G eRedCap semiconductor solution, engineered to anticipate and support the accelerating migration from 4G to 5G networks, enabling smooth transitions and long-term device longevity,

its advanced RF transceiver technology, enabling a wide range of software-defined radio applications, and its expanding IP portfolio, extending beyond traditional IoT applications.

Advancing IoT Device Longevity with 5G eRedCap

Sequans will present its third-generation low-power semiconductor platform, featuring two new chips-Monarch 3 and Calliope 3-that extend its flagship cellular IoT product families. These new solutions give customers using 4G Calliope 2 (LTE Cat 1bis) or Monarch 2 (LTE-M/NB-IoT) a smooth, future-proof evolution path to 5G NR eRedCap, enabling longer device lifecycles and sustained network compatibility.

Monarch 3 integrates 5G NR eRedCap Half Duplex (HD) with 4G fallback, making it ideal for 5G networks operating in HD mode and delivering ultra-low cost with exceptional energy efficiency. The Monarch platform continues to be optimized for applications such as smart metering, healthcare, asset tracking, and low-data-rate industrial devices.

Calliope 3 supports 5G NR eRedCap Full and Half Duplex (FD/HD) and covers both FDD and TDD bands, with 4G fallback. It extends the Calliope family's track record of reliable, cost-effective solutions for higher-end IoT devices and is the ideal choice for fleet management, security systems, and 5G networks operating exclusively in FD mode.

Pushing the Limits of Software-Defined Radio

Sequans will also highlight its newest Iris RF transceiver, engineered to deliver high performance, exceptional flexibility, and a high degree of integration for a wide range of Software-Defined Radio (SDR) applications. Iris enables scalable and efficient architecture for advanced connectivity devices across consumer, industrial, enterprise, and defense markets.

Technology IP Licensing for 5G and Beyond

With decades of innovation and successful partnerships with Fortune 500 companies and top-tier technology leaders, Sequans offers a powerful portfolio of licensable technology IP, including:



Advanced RF Transceiver and Analog Silicon IP

Modem and SoC IP Carrier-grade 5G Protocol Stack

These IP offerings enable semiconductor vendors, device manufacturers, and infrastructure providers to accelerate the development of high-performance solutions for 5G and other next-generation wireless connectivity.

"MWC 2026 is the perfect stage to showcase how the IoT industry is accelerating toward 5G, and our new Monarch 3 and Calliope 3 eRedCap platforms are built precisely for this next phase," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "With our latest RF transceiver, and our expanding IP portfolio, we are giving customers a clear, innovative, and future-proof roadmap that makes advanced wireless connectivity accessible to every application and every industry - extending well beyond cellular IoT."

Sequans will exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2026, March 2-5, in Hall 5, Stand 5D81. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to learn more about these cutting-edge technologies.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap and eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

