Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Inspect Reconstruction Progress In Khojavend Village

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Inspect Reconstruction Progress In Khojavend Village


2026-02-25 08:03:43

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva reviewed the developments in the village of Khojavend in the Khojavend district, AzerNEWS reports.

MENAFN25022026000195011045ID1110788038



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search