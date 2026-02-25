403
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Review Work Done In Khojavend And Meets With Residents Of Village And City
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva reviewed the work done in Khojavend on February 25, AzerNEWS reports.
The head of state, the first lady, and their daughter then met with residents of Khojavend village.
