Zelensky: All Fired Flamingo Missiles Hit Their Targets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President made the remarks during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We had precise attacks with the Flamingo missiles on Votkinsk, hitting targets 1,400 km away. I consider this a real success for our industry,” Zelensky said.

He added:“I won't say how many Flamingo missiles were used this time. I just want to note that some were intercepted by Russian air defenses, some were not, and there were precise hits. Most importantly, all missiles that were launched reached their target.”

The President also highlighted that Russian forces are trying to track Flamingo production.

“We had to wait a long time for the production lines to be renovated due to corresponding Russian attacks. The manufacturers will increase output. This depends on funding and the availability of certain components,” Zelensky said.

As reported, on the night of February 21, a plant in Votkinsk, Udmurtia, which produces Iskander and Oreshnik missiles, was targeted in an attack.