Non-Stop Russian Drone Attacks Targeting Naftogaz Facilities For Two Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Naftogaz Group reported this.

“For two days, strikes on gas storage facilities and production assets in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions have continued non-stop. In total, the enemy deployed around 60 attack drones,” the company said in a statement.

There is damage at the sites.“As soon as the security situation allows, company specialists, together with State Emergency Service of Ukraine units, will assess the damage and begin recovery work,” commented Serhii Koretskyi, CEO of the Naftogaz of Ukraine.

As reported, since February 24, 2022, 312 employees of the Naftogaz Group have been killed as a result of Russian aggression.

Photo: Naftogaz