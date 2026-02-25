Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Non-Stop Russian Drone Attacks Targeting Naftogaz Facilities For Two Days

Non-Stop Russian Drone Attacks Targeting Naftogaz Facilities For Two Days


2026-02-25 08:03:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Naftogaz Group reported this.

“For two days, strikes on gas storage facilities and production assets in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions have continued non-stop. In total, the enemy deployed around 60 attack drones,” the company said in a statement.

There is damage at the sites.“As soon as the security situation allows, company specialists, together with State Emergency Service of Ukraine units, will assess the damage and begin recovery work,” commented Serhii Koretskyi, CEO of the Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Read also: Russian forces strike Naftogaz facility in Poltava region; damage and fire reported

As reported, since February 24, 2022, 312 employees of the Naftogaz Group have been killed as a result of Russian aggression.

Photo: Naftogaz

MENAFN25022026000193011044ID1110788032



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search