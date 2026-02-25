Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Central Bank Signs Mou With Compliance Association Public Union

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Public Union "Compliance Association" have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 24, Trend reports via the regulatory body.

The MoU aims to promote a culture of compliance among financial and non-financial entities, encourage best practices in compliance, and enhance adherence to regulatory requirements.

The agreement outlines initiatives to develop and advance compliance mechanisms and ethical standards through awareness and educational programs. It also includes plans to organize seminars, training programs, roundtables, conferences, and other events for professionals working in the compliance sector.

