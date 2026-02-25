Pakistani Senate Chairman Meets Turkmen Ambassador To Discuss Energy, Trade Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, met with Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov, to discuss cooperation in energy, trade, investment, and regional connectivity, Trend reports via the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan.

The meeting took place at the Parliament House in Islamabad on February 25.

Gilani highlighted the potential for cooperation in energy, including liquefied petroleum gas production, as well as in trade and investment. He underscored the importance of developing regional transport infrastructure, including railway links and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, and expanding economic ties through increased trade and investment opportunities.

The Senate chairman also briefed the ambassador on Pakistan's Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which operates as a one-window platform to support foreign investors, and invited Turkmenistan to explore opportunities in information technology, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and other priority sectors.

Emphasizing parliamentary diplomacy, Gilani referred to the first Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference held in Islamabad under the theme“Peace, Security, and Development.” He recalled his visit to Turkmenistan at the invitation of the speaker of the Turkmen Mejlis (parliament) and extended invitations to the president of Turkmenistan and the speaker of the Mejlis to visit Pakistan. He also invited participation in the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC) scheduled to be held in Cambodia in 2026.

Gilani noted that parliamentary friendship groups in both countries continue to serve as platforms for dialogue and legislative cooperation. Following Pakistan's general elections in February 2024, new friendship groups with Turkmenistan were formed in both houses of parliament.

Ambassador Movlamov expressed readiness to expand cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and parliamentary spheres and voiced interest in strengthening collaboration in energy, railway connectivity, transit trade, and regional transport infrastructure, including through Gwadar Port.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further developing bilateral relations.