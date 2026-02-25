Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Boosts State Standards With Major Regulatory Expansion In 2025

2026-02-25 08:03:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) approved 345 new state standards in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the state agency shows that this represents a 48.7% increase compared to 2024.

The newly adopted standards cover a wide range of sectors, including labor safety (74), food technology and agriculture (66), human resource management (25), information and telecommunications (22), oil and gas, chemistry and related technologies (21), environment (16), textile and leather technology (16), transportation (16), packaging, paper and cardboard (16), children's products (15), energy and electronics (12), construction materials (10), and other areas (36)

“The increase in the number of new state standards demonstrates the updating of the regulatory framework and the alignment of quality and safety requirements with modern challenges,” the agency noted.

Trend News Agency

