Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Azerbaijan And Ukraine Debate Energy Collaboration Issues

2026-02-25 08:03:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijan and Ukraine discussed cooperation in the energy sector, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During an online meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, discussions were held on cooperation in the energy sector in a bilateral format and within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission. Issues of humanitarian aid, including energy equipment sent on an ongoing basis, were considered," Shahbazov explained.

MENAFN25022026000187011040ID1110788027



Trend News Agency

