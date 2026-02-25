ELEVATE Project Launches To Train Youth On Culinary, Hospitality Skills In Jerash, Madaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra)-- The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), in cooperation with the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA) and with support from the Swiss Embassy in Jordan, launched the first phase of the ELEVATE project at the Jerash and Madaba vocational training institutes and opened online registration for available training programs.In a statement Wednesday, the VTC said the project aims to train youth in line with the latest occupational standards in culinary arts and hospitality services, which would strengthen employability in local and international labor markets.The activities feature a foundational culinary arts program focused on Western cuisine, a baking, pastry, and confectionery fundamentals track covering Western and Eastern products, and a hospitality services program centered on food and beverage service and housekeeping to prepare job-ready staff for tourism and hotel establishments.Successful trainees will receive a professional practice certificate accredited by the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission, the statement said, boosting "credential reliability and competitiveness."ELEVATE is designed to deliver an integrated skills package spanning practical, technical, and behavioral competencies through intensive training that combines theory with hands-on application in fully equipped training environments.As for its scope, the curriculum covers global food preparation standards, modern cooking techniques, professional baking and pastry production, and compliance with food safety, hygiene, and quality-control requirements. It also develops soft skills, including communication, teamwork, time management, and coping with workplace pressure in hospitality settings.On its goals, the launch falls under a previously signed cooperation agreement between the VTC and RACA to modernize culinary training programs at VTC institutes, set the technical specifications for equipment and facilities, and enhance trainer capacity to align outcomes with market needs.The VTC urged interested applicants to submit online registrations by March 5, 2026, describing the project as a "pathway to career-building in a fast-growing sector."