ASE Turnover Hits JD8.4 Mln, Index Down

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a total turnover of JD8.4 million on Wednesday, as 3.2 million shares were traded across 2,469 transactions.The general share price index fell 0.18% to 3,598 points, against the previous session.At the index level, the services sector declined 1.11%, the financial sector rose 0.17%, while the industrial sector remained unchanged.Of the 96 listed companies traded, 24 saw gains, 38 recorded losses, and the rest closed flat compared with their previous closing prices.

