Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Turnover Hits JD8.4 Mln, Index Down


2026-02-25 08:02:51
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a total turnover of JD8.4 million on Wednesday, as 3.2 million shares were traded across 2,469 transactions.
The general share price index fell 0.18% to 3,598 points, against the previous session.
At the index level, the services sector declined 1.11%, the financial sector rose 0.17%, while the industrial sector remained unchanged.
Of the 96 listed companies traded, 24 saw gains, 38 recorded losses, and the rest closed flat compared with their previous closing prices.

MENAFN25022026000117011021ID1110788018



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search