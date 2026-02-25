Tamarind, A Staple Beverage To Break Ramadan Fast

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 25 (Petra) -- Tamarind is one of the oldest and most popular Ramadan drinks and a staple choice for breaking fast, distinguished by its refreshing taste that combines sweetness and tartness, and its nutritional qualities that support the body after a long day.Tamarind, or Tamr Hindi, the Arabic term for the plant Tamarindus indica, which translates directly to Indian date, has been known in Europe since the Middle Ages through the Arabs.Prepared by soaking tamarind fruit, it is not merely a thirst-quenching beverage, but a heritage icon without which the Ramadan table would be incomplete.With its dark brown color and unique flavor, tamarind carries with it a long history of travel and health benefits that have made it a primary companion for those fasting across generations.Despite its name linking it to India, the tamarind tree is native to tropical Africa. From there, it spread to India, the Levant, Egypt, and Arab countries. Arabs knew it long ago and called it "tamarind" because the dried fruit of the pods resembled dates in color and texture.Over time, it transformed from a mere exotic fruit into a staple of popular culture, associated with the profession of the "licorice and tamarind seller," who roams the streets in traditional clothing, carrying a large copper jug.In local markets, it is sold as a paste after the fruit is peeled and its pulp kneaded. A little sugarcane juice may be added for preservation. The paste is then used to make tamarind syrup.Jamal Amr, representative of the food sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, said tamarind is a plant product cultivated in India, Thailand, and other East Asian regions, adding that most of the product in the local market is of Indian origin.He said tamarind is associated with Ramadan drinks like Qamar al-Din and licorice because people need fluids at Iftar (the breaking of the fast) after abstaining for 14 hours. This is also a long-standing custom and tradition, as tamarind is popular in the Levant, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco.It is now sold in different packages and forms, including powder, flavoring, and coloring, with people increasingly opting for the quickest and cheapest option, Amr said.Tamarind has been used in traditional medicine for centuries as a tonic and fever reducer, and it was considered one of the most important drinks during fasting and hot weather.Global studies found that tamarind juice is rich in natural electrolytes, such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium, elements that help replenish fluids and salts lost by the body during fasting.Salah Al-Kurdi, owner of a spice shop since 1950, said tamarind is a refreshing traditional Ramadan beverage prepared by soaking or boiling natural tamarind fruits, then straining the mixture, sweetening it with sugar, and serving it chilled with ice."Based on my business experience, this drink has numerous health benefits, such as improving digestion, promoting heart health, and supporting the immune system," he added.He said tamarind juice is a nutrient-rich and effective hydrating drink, so it is recommended after fasting hours. It acts as a natural coolant to soothe the body and provides essential minerals, such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, and iron, which help restore electrolyte balance after a long fast, he added.Mohammed Al-Adwan, an Amman resident, said tamarind is the main drink on his family's Ramadan table and he prefers it to other juices because of its nutritional value, which provides the body with energy and vitality and replenishes the fluids lost during the fasting period.Tamarind juice is the most popular drink among Jordanians during Ramadan, across all social groups, due to its delicious taste that blends sweetness and tartness, which children especially prefer it to other juices, he commented.Naeem Abdul-Razzaq, a juice vendor, said he sells tamarind juice every Ramadan because of the rising demand in the holy month. He added that it provides him with a reasonable income to cover his living expenses.