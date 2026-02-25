UNRWA: Protection Of Civilians In Gaza A Pressing Humanitarian Priority

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 25 (Petra) – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Wednesday that protecting civilians in the Gaza Strip is a pressing humanitarian priority, given the deteriorating conditions there.It stressed on its official website the need to ensure safe and sustained access for humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.The UN agency explained that enabling humanitarian workers and protecting humanitarian facilities and infrastructure are key necessities for the provision of vital services, including primary healthcare, education, emergency relief, and food aid for the most vulnerable families.The refugee agency said it continues its operations in Gaza despite the tremendous challenges, based on its UN mandate to ensure aid reaches hundreds of thousands of refugees who rely primarily on its services.It called for a safe environment that allows humanitarian teams to carry out their work without hindrances, ensuring the protection of civilians and the continued flow of life-saving humanitarian aid to all those in need in the Strip.