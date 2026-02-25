UK Lighting Supplier Launches Industry-First Guarantee: Pay Designers When Deliveries Are Late

MENAFN - GetNews)



BROKIS at EDC introduces Bohemian Precision Guarantee - refunding up to 20% of order value when lead times slip

London, UK - In an industry where missed deadlines are so routine they're met with shrugs rather than apologies, one UK lighting supplier has introduced a financial guarantee that puts accountability back on the supplier where it belongs.

BROKIS at EDC, the UK partner for Czech premium glass lighting brand BROKIS, has launched what it's calling the Bohemian Precision Guarantee - a commitment that refunds interior designers and architects 5% of their net order value for every week a delivery runs late, up to a maximum of 20%.

On a £5,000 order, that's up to £1,000 back if the timeline fails. On a £20,000 project, it's £4,000.

The guarantee was born from a problem most designers know well: suppliers quote lead times, take payment, then go quiet when deadlines approach. When the delay is finally confirmed, it's always framed as an "estimate" - with no compensation, no shared cost, and the designer left managing an angry client.

The story behind the guarantee

James Apichart Jarvis, founder of BROKIS at EDC, spent 14 years working with some of the UK's largest interior brands before specialising in BROKIS lighting. It was during that time he saw the pattern repeat itself: suppliers protected from downside risk, designers carrying all of it.

The moment that crystallised the issue came a few years ago. A designer had ordered lights with a four-month lead time. Delays started stacking - two months, then four, then five. The day before the expected delivery, with the client already moved in, logistics called to add another two months.

"The designer said something I've never forgotten," Jarvis recalls. "'We don't want better lead times. We want accurate lead times.' That stuck with me. And I realised if I can't guarantee accuracy, I should at least share the financial pain when I get it wrong."

How the guarantee works

BROKIS advises approximately six weeks for production at their historic Janštejn Glassworks in the Czech Republic. BROKIS at EDC works to a ten-week delivery promise from order confirmation to ready-to-ship.

If that timeline is breached, the refund structure is automatic:



1 week late = 5% refund

2 weeks late = 10% refund

3 weeks late = 15% refund 4+ weeks late = 20% refund (capped)

The guarantee also extends to order accuracy. If what arrives doesn't match the purchase order and confirmation the designer approved - even if the error originated in the proforma invoice - BROKIS at EDC replaces or corrects it at company cost, not the designer's.

"I've heard too many stories of designers being asked to split the cost of a supplier's mistake 50/50," says Jarvis. "That's not acceptable. If the error is ours, the cost is ours."

A shift in how risk is distributed

The Bohemian Precision Guarantee represents a departure from standard practice in the lighting industry, where suppliers typically operate on "estimated" timelines with no formal consequence for delays.

For designers, the financial backstop means they can specify BROKIS lighting with a clearer understanding of timeline risk - and with some protection if things go wrong.

For BROKIS at EDC, it's a forcing function. Every delay has a direct financial cost, which means the company is incentivised to get timelines right from the outset rather than treating them as flexible targets.

"This isn't a promise of speed," Jarvis says. "It's a promise of certainty. And if I can't deliver certainty, I'll at least deliver compensation."

The Bohemian Precision Guarantee is available on all BROKIS lighting orders placed through BROKIS at EDC. Trade professionals can review project suitability and delivery timelines at .

About BROKIS at EDC

BROKIS at EDC is the dedicated UK partner for BROKIS lighting. Based at the European Design Centre in London, EDC specialises in premium, sustainable lighting for residential, commercial, and hospitality interiors. All BROKIS lighting is handblown at the historic Janštejn Glassworks in the Czech Republic.

About BROKIS

BROKIS is a Czech premium lighting brand founded in 2006. All BROKIS lighting is produced at the Janštejn Glassworks, in operation since 1809, using traditional Bohemian glass techniques. BROKIS collections are designed by internationally acclaimed designers and are available in over 70 countries.

Contact

BROKIS at EDC 020 3892 4130