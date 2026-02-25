Virtuix And University Of Central Florida Reveal Humanoid Robot Controlled Via Omni One Treadmill

Omni Enables 360-Degree Walking to Guide Robot Movement in Real Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, today announced a collaboration with the University of Central Florida's Institute for Simulation & Training (IST) to demonstrate a humanoid robot steered in real time using Virtuix's Omni One omni-directional treadmill.

The collaboration shows how the Omni's 360-degree movement platform can help address a key limitation in humanoid robot teleoperation by allowing a human operator to walk and move naturally in any direction without boundaries while the robot mirrors that movement.

“Humanoid robots and embodied AI are an exciting frontier, and we see enormous potential for our Omni One Enterprise system in this booming industry,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Chief Executive Officer of Virtuix.“Omni One is well suited to steer humanoid robots in real time by translating the operator's natural walking movements into robot locomotion. Beyond teleoperation, we also see compelling applications in training autonomous robots by using Omni One Enterprise to capture full-body human movement data.”

In the collaboration, the Omni One operator experiences the robot's point of view through“vDen,” a stereoscopic“CAVE-like” (Cave Automated Virtual Environment) projection system that fully surrounds the operator with a visual environment and does not require a head-mounted display. The vDen system enhances operator comfort and makes it easier to reference physical objects in their environment and collaborate side-by-side with other users - advantages that are particularly valuable in defense, research, and industrial applications. Watch a demonstration video here.

“Pairing an omni-directional treadmill with vDen or other CAVE-like environments opens a new approach to human-robot interaction,” said Dr. Carolina Cruz-Neira, Executive Director of IST at the University of Central Florida.“Using intuitive, natural full-body movement, operators can control humanoid robots with a stronger sense of presence and spatial awareness. This collaboration exemplifies how immersive VR technology can help practical robotics challenges.”

Dr. Cruz-Neira co-invented the CAVE virtual reality system and has been a leading innovator in virtual reality for more than 30 years. She is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a recipient of the IEEE VGTC Virtual Reality Technical Achievement Award, and an inductee of the XR Hall of Fame.

Virtuix and 1HMX Partner on NX1, the First Full-Body System for Human Control of Humanoid Robots

Virtuix also announced a partnership with 1HMX on the production of the Nexus NX1, a full-body system designed for both humanoid robot teleoperation and physical AI training. The NX1 integrates Virtuix's Omni One Enterprise treadmill with HaptX Gloves G1, which deliver lifelike tactile and force feedback.

NX1 is designed to give operators real-time sensory feedback while also generating detailed movement and interaction data that can be used to improve humanoid robot performance and autonomy. Watch the video here.

