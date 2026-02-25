Argentina Prepaid Card And Digital Wallet Business Report 2026: Market To Grow By 16.6% To Reach $9.84 Billion This Year - Wallet-Led Ecosystems And Fintech Entrants Reshape Competitive Dynamics

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Argentina prepaid card and digital wallet market is expected to grow by 16.6% on annual basis to reach US$9.84 billion in 2026. The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 20.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 8.43 billion to approximately USD 16.55 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Argentina, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of prepaid card and digital wallet domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Argentina's prepaid-card market is increasingly shaped by how wallets and payment accounts are used in everyday commerce, and by central-bank rule changes that expand (or constrain) payment rails in pesos and U.S. dollars. In practice, prepaid cards are less a standalone product category and more an access layer attached to apps that also support transfers, interoperable QR, and account-based payments.

Over the next 2-4 years, competitive outcomes in prepaid are likely to depend on who controls distribution inside primary financial apps, how well programs manage FX-linked use-cases and compliance, and how quickly issuers adapt to BCRA-driven payment-rail changes (QR, installments via payment accounts, immediate debit rules).

Competitive Landscape of the Argentine Prepaid Card Market

Current Market Dynamics



Prepaid cards in Argentina increasingly operate as part of payment-account ecosystems that also compete on transfers and interoperable QR acceptance. BCRA's recent measures to incorporate debit payments via interoperable QR codes (including USD debit capability under defined conditions) influence where card rails sit relative to account rails. At the same time, providers are adding structured payment mechanisms via payment accounts (e.g., DEBIN updates), which can substitute for certain card flows in recurring or installment-like journeys. This pushes prepaid competition toward distribution strength, risk controls, and merchant tooling rather than "prepaid-only" features.

Key Players and New Entrants



Competition is anchored by large domestic ecosystems that combine wallet usage and card acceptance, with prepaid cards often serving as an access layer for broader payment-account propositions. The market is also seeing specialized propositions such as Takenos' prepaid Mastercard (Spicy Card) aimed at global workers receiving income from abroad. A major "new entrant" signal is Revolut's announced plan to acquire Cetelem Argentina (pending approvals), which explicitly positions it against local fintech leaders and banks. Even before launch, this increases competitive pressure on pricing, cross-border features, and "primary app" engagement areas where prepaid issuance is typically anchored.

Accelerate prepaid usage by embedding cards into payment accounts and interoperable rails



Prepaid cards are increasingly issued as part of a payment-account experience (app balance and transfers, QR and card), where the card is used for card-only acceptance points (certain online checkouts, subscriptions, and cross-border merchants), while domestic day-to-day spend can shift toward QR and transfers. BCRA's financial inclusion reporting highlights the growing role of payment accounts and linked financial products, reinforcing the "account-first" packaging model in which prepaid often sits.

Merchants and consumers are optimizing for settlement speed, reduced friction, and practical payment options amid high volatility. Regulators are also formalizing interoperable capabilities that push providers toward standard rails rather than closed ecosystems. Expect prepaid growth to concentrate among providers that can combine account-led engagement with wide acceptance and strong controls (KYC, fraud, chargebacks). Standalone prepaid propositions without a primary app or distribution anchor are likely to face higher acquisition costs and weaker retention.

Expand acceptance options by pushing QR interoperability into debit rails



BCRA measures have expanded the scope of interoperable QR codes to include debit card payments (in pesos and in USD under defined conditions), widening the set of ways consumers can pay merchants through the same QR acceptance layer. This changes how prepaid competes: as QR debit becomes more available, prepaid must justify itself through acceptance, reach, and product fit rather than novelty.

The broader push is toward standardised retail-payment rails that reduce fragmentation across wallets and acquirers. For merchants, expanding QR-linked payment options can reduce dependence on slower or more value-eroding settlement paths. Interoperable QR capabilities are likely to increase competitive pressure on prepaid economics (fees, incentives), because the "default" payment experience becomes more uniform. Programs that win will align prepaid issuance with clear segments (controlled spend, youth, gig payouts, travel/cross-border).

Rebalance tourism and cross-border spend by adding non-card rails at the point of sale



Mercado Pago integrated Pix in Brazil for Brazilian tourists paying in Argentina, and reporting highlighted merchant interest in Pix acceptance in tourist areas because it can help avoid delays and value erosion associated with card settlement under certain conditions. This affects prepaid cards indirectly by changing which rails merchants prioritize for cross-border-origin spend.

Tourism flows and FX dynamics influence merchant payment preferences, particularly where settlement timing and currency conversion outcomes matter. When non-card instant rails become available to visitors, merchants may promote those options over traditional card transactions. Cross-border payment behavior is likely to become more rail-diverse (cards, instant payments, and wallet-led options). Prepaid programs tied to travel and cross-border acceptance may need to compete with (or integrate into) instant-payment experiences where feasible.

Create new prepaid propositions for global workers and multi-currency earnings



Mastercard announced Takenos' "Spicy Card," described as a prepaid card issued in Argentina, targeted at workers who earn from abroad and want to spend their multi-currency income more directly. LatAm fintech coverage also described Pomelo's role in enabling the card, illustrating how infrastructure providers are accelerating issuance for niche segments.

Argentina has a large base of freelancers and cross-border service exporters, and product demand concentrates on receiving and spending foreign-currency-linked income with predictable usability. For issuers, segment-led prepaid propositions can be a more targeted growth path than mass-market consumer prepaid. Expect more "segment-specific prepaid" propositions (global workers, creators, controlled spend) launched via processors and BIN sponsorship models. Differentiation will likely move toward compliance robustness, FX transparency, and reliable international acceptance rather than broad marketing claims.

Tighten recurring payment and installment mechanics through payment-account rails (DEBIN updates)



Argentina has continued to formalize immediate debit (DEBIN) and recurring/programmable variants for installment payments, including "DEBIN programado," as referenced in an official publication. This can change the mix of rails used for recurring/instalment-like payments, which traditionally relied on cards in some contexts.

Payment-account rails are being positioned to support more structured commerce flows (recurring payments, installments) without relying solely on card mechanics. This also supports broader system goals around standardisation and risk controls for non-card debits. Where DEBIN-based installments gain merchant adoption, prepaid cards may lose some addressable volume in those specific use cases unless prepaid is the funding source behind the payment account. Issuers will likely respond by integrating prepaid more tightly with account rails and merchant tools.

