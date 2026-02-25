Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Major Shareholder Announcement


2026-02-25 08:01:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 25 February 2026
No. 13/2026

Major Shareholder Announcement
ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces that the company has received a notification pursuant to sections 39 and 40 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Société Générale.

Société Générale has notified the company that its direct or indirect aggregated holding of shares and financial instruments are below 5% of the total share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S.

For investor enquiries
 Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, + 45 30 52 94 68
For media enquiries
 Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call“placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit

Attachment

  • ISS announcement no 13 - SocGen

MENAFN25022026004107003653ID1110787996



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search