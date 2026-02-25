Rumble App Now Includes Rumble Shorts On Iphones Following Apple Approval
Rumble announced the debut of Rumble Shorts on the web at rumble/shorts earlier this month. Google Play already approved Rumble Shorts for Android phones, so Apple's approval means Rumble Shorts is available on Rumble across desktop and mobile.
“Rumble Shorts delivers quick, easy-to-consume videos, with free speech built into every swipe,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski.“At Rumble, we are reinforcing our commitment to protecting open expression at the same time we're helping creators get discovered, expand their audiences, and increase their earnings. Once again, Rumble is showing why it's the top destination for content creators.”
ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.
