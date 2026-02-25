Advantage Solutions Appoints Thomas Turner And Frank Yao To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) announced the appointments of Thomas Turner and Xiaofeng "Frank" Yao to its Board of Directors, effective as of February 20, 2026.

About Thomas Turner

Turner currently serves as Senior Managing Director at CVC Capital Partners (U.S.) Inc., where he has been a member of the Capital Markets team since September 2022. Prior to CVC, Turner held Managing Director roles at Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, as well as earlier positions at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. He holds a B.A. from Cornell University and an M.B.A. from New York University's Stern School of Business.

About Frank Yao

Yao currently serves as President and Chief Commercial Officer of VXI Global Solutions, LLC. Previously, Yao was Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity, LP, and held leadership positions at Bain & Company, Inc. and Oliver Wyman, LLC. He holds degrees from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom and Frank to our Board," said CEO Dave Peacock. "Their combined experience across capital markets, private equity, and commercial operations strengthens our leadership at a pivotal time for the company. As we continue to sharpen our focus and drive sales for less for clients across the consumer goods ecosystem, Tom and Frank bring the strategic and financial acumen to help accelerate that progress."

The appointments follow the departures of Cameron Breitner and Adam Nebesar, who stepped down from the Board. The company thanks Mr. Breitner and Mr. Nebesar for their contributions and service during their tenure.

These appointments reflect Advantage Solutions' ongoing commitment to assembling a Board with the depth of experience needed to guide the company through its next phase of growth. Turner's extensive background in leveraged finance, capital markets, and financial sponsorship across top-tier institutions brings a valuable perspective as the company pursues its capital strategy and long-term value creation.

Yao's track record leading commercial transformation at scale, combined with his private equity and management consulting expertise, positions the Board to further support the company's efforts to deepen client partnerships, expand its service offerings, and capitalize on evolving demand across the retail and consumer goods landscape.

About Advantage Solutions Inc.

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise, and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it's creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit youradv.

