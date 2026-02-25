The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. To Participate In The UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference
Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Company's investor relations website at .
About The Chefs' Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. ( ) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 90,000 products to more than 55,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415
