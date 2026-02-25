Shattuck Labs Announces Participation In Upcoming March Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3-blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that company management will present at and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Conference Details

TD Cowen 46 th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Presentation Date: March 2, 2026

Time: 9:10 AM ET

Location: Boston, MA

Webcast link: HERE

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Health Care Conference

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Participant: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Dates: March 10-11, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

Interested parties can access live audio webcasts of these presentations via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . Replay webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live presentations.

About SL-325

SL-325 is a potentially first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) blocking antibody designed to achieve a complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. Shattuck's preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding and superior activity over TL1A antibodies and offer a data-driven rationale for targeting the TNF receptor, DR3, versus its ligand, TL1A. SL-325 is a fully Fc-silenced humanized immunoglobin G monoclonal antibody with a favorable safety profile in non-human primates, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3-blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. The Company's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics comes together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit:

Investor & Media Contact:

Andrew R. Neill

Chief Financial Officer

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

...