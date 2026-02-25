Shattuck Labs Announces Participation In Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Conference Details
TD Cowen 46 th Annual Health Care Conference
Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Presentation Date: March 2, 2026
Time: 9:10 AM ET
Location: Boston, MA
Webcast link: HERE
Leerink Partners 2026 Global Health Care Conference
Format: One-on-one investor meetings
Participant: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Dates: March 10-11, 2026
Location: Miami, FL
Interested parties can access live audio webcasts of these presentations via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . Replay webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live presentations.
About SL-325
SL-325 is a potentially first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) blocking antibody designed to achieve a complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. Shattuck's preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding and superior activity over TL1A antibodies and offer a data-driven rationale for targeting the TNF receptor, DR3, versus its ligand, TL1A. SL-325 is a fully Fc-silenced humanized immunoglobin G monoclonal antibody with a favorable safety profile in non-human primates, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3-blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. The Company's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics comes together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit:
Investor & Media Contact:
Andrew R. Neill
Chief Financial Officer
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
...
Legal Disclaimer:
