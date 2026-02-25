Newamsterdam Pharma To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences In March

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or“NewAmsterdam” or the“Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Philippe, Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, will present a corporate overview at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 3.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2026 in Miami, FL on Monday, March 9, 2026. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Philippe, Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:40 a.m. ET on Monday, March 9. Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit Miami Beach, FL on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Company management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the day.



Live webcasts of both presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at newamsterdampharma. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well-tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated.

