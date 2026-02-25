ITM To Announce Phase 3 COMPETE Trial Post-Hoc Subgroup Analysis In Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors And Host Satellite Symposium At ENETS 2026
Oral Presentation Details
Title : 177Lu-edotreotide for the Treatment of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours: A Subgroup Analysis from the COMPETE Study
Presentation ID: D54
Session: Clinical science | Session 2B: Abstract session
Date and Time: Thursday, March 5, 11:50–11:57 AM (CET)
Location: Theatre Hall S2, ICE Kraków Congress Centre
Presenter: Prof. Dr. Thomas Walter, Medical Oncologist, Lyon, France
Satellite Symposium Details
Title: Vote and Learn: Radiopharmaceutical Therapy in NETs
Date and Time: Thursday, March 5, 07:45–08:45 AM (CET)
Location: Theatre Hall S2, ICE Kraków Congress Centre
Presenters: Dr. Francesca Spada, Medical Oncologist, Milano, Italy; Prof. Christophe Deroose, Nuclear Medicine Physician, Leuven, Belgium; Prof. Simron Singh, Medical Oncologist, Toronto, Canada
About the COMPETE Trial
The COMPETE trial (NCT03049189) evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic investigational agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is an investigational product pending review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not approved by any regulatory authority for the safety and/or efficacy of any intended use. It is also being evaluated in COMPOSE, a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive GEP-NET tumors.
About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE
ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company's high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life.
ITM Contact
Corporate Communications
Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500
Email: ...
Investor Relations
Ben Orzelek
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009
Email: ...
Attachment
-
ITM to Announce Phase 3 COMPETE Trial Post-Hoc Subgroup Analysis in Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors and Host Satellite Symposium at ENETS 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment