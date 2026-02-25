Advanced Smile Dentistry Marks 4,000 Dental Implant Cases

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Advanced Smile Dentistry announced that it has completed more than 4,000 dental implant cases across its New Jersey locations, reflecting the practice's continued focus on implant-based tooth replacement and full-arch restorative solutions.

Dental implants are widely used to replace missing teeth and restore function. When properly planned and placed, implants are designed to integrate with the jawbone and support fixed restorations that aim to improve stability compared to traditional removable options. Treatment planning typically involves diagnostic imaging, evaluation of bone structure, and assessment of overall oral health.

According to Advanced Smile Dentistry, case selection and pre-surgical evaluation are central to implant safety and long-term performance. Each implant case begins with a comprehensive assessment, which may include three-dimensional imaging to analyze bone volume and anatomical considerations before proceeding with surgical placement. The practice provides implant services, including full-mouth dental implants, implant-supported restorations, and surgical implant placement.

The practice provides implant services, including single-tooth implants, implant-supported restorations, and full-mouth dental implant solutions such as All-on-4® dental implants. Full-arch procedures require precise implant positioning to support long-term function and structural balance.

"The completion of more than 4,000 implant cases reflects a consistent clinical focus on implant dentistry," said Dr. David Basar, founder and lead dentist at Advanced Smile Dentistry. "Careful evaluation, detailed planning, and structured follow-up remain central to the implant treatment process."

Dental implants are generally considered a predictable option for tooth replacement when patients are properly evaluated and monitored. Factors such as bone density, systemic health, and oral hygiene are reviewed before treatment is recommended. Ongoing professional oversight plays an important role in maintaining implant stability over time.

Advanced Smile Dentistry serves patients at its locations in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, providing diagnostic evaluations, surgical implant placement, and implant restorations.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a New Jersey–based dental practice led by Dr. David Basar, providing implant-focused dental care, including full-mouth dental implants, in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, NJ.