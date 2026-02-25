Presenting On Emerging Growth Conference 90 Day 2 On February 26 Register To Live Stream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 90Emerging Growth Conference on February 25 & 26, 2026.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 1 - February 25, 2026 – Agenda for Today:

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

9:40 – 10:10

Evolve Royalties, Ltd. (CSE: EVR)

Keynote speaker: Joseph de la Plante, Co-Founder & CEO

10:15 – 10:45

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ: MTVA)

Keynote speakers: Hyung Heon“HH” Kim, President / CEO, & Marshall H. Woodworth, CFO

10:50 – 11:20

First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0)

Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO



11:25 – 11:55

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH) (OTCQB: CHHYF)

Keynote speaker: Benoit Veilleux - CFO

12:00 – 12:30

Clean Air Metals, Inc. (OTCQB: CLRMF) (TSXV: AIR) (FRA: CKU)

Keynote speaker: Mike Garbutt - President & CEO

12:35 – 1:05

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD)

Keynote speaker: Jim Frakes, Acting CEO & CFO and Steven LaRosa, Chief Medical Officer

1:10 – 1:40

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU)

Keynote speaker: Luke Anthony Norman, Executive Chairman

1:45 – 2:15

Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)

Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Heme Solutions, a private company

Keynote speaker: Jonathan Barkman, Founder

2:55 – 3:05

Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)

Keynote speaker: Barry O'Shea, CEO

3:10 – 3:20

Imagion Biosystems Limited. (CXA: IBX) (ASX: IBX)

Keynote speakers: Robert Romeo Proulx, Executive Chairman & Ward Detwiler, Chief Business Officer

3:25 – 3:35

Metavista3D Inc., (TSXV: DDD)

Keynote speaker: Jeffrey R. Carlson, CEO & Director

3:40 – 3:50

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

3:55 – 4:05

Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR)

Keynote speaker: Fraser Macdougall, Director

4:10 – 4:20

Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSXV: STUD)

Keynote speaker: Darren Slugoski, VP Exploration

4:25 – 4:35

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB) (OTC Pink: CBBHF)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Tong, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Day 2 - February 26, 2026 – Agenda for Thursday:

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:40 – 10:10

Freightos, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRGO)

Keynote speaker: Ian Arroyo - Chief Strategy Officer

10:15 – 10:45

Specificity, Inc. (OTCID: SPTY)

Keynote speaker: Jason Wood, CEO

11:25 – 11:55

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSXV: IBC) (OTCQB: IAALF)

Keynote Speaker: Mark Smith, Chairman & CEO

12:00 – 12:30

U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Smith, President, CEO & Director

12:35 – 1:05

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX)

Keynote speaker: Sally Washlow, CEO, and Per Brodin, CFO

1:10 – 1:40

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC)

Keynote speaker: Brian Hoffman, CFO

1:45 – 2:15

Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF)

Keynote speakers: Dr. Piyush Sawhney, Founder / CEO, and Anil Kumar Verma, VP Store development

2:20 – 2:50

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA)

Keynote speaker: Linda Montgomery, Vice President, Corporate Development

3:10 - 3:20

Phoenix Energy Services Corp. (OTCQB: PHXHF) (TSE: PHX)

Keynote speaker: Mike Buker, President and CEO

3:25 – 3:35

Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF)

Keynote speaker: Dan Denbow, President, CEO & Director

3:55 – 4:05

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (OTC Pink: CEIEF) (TSXV: CEI)

Keynote speaker: Robert J. Zakresky, President & CEO

4:10 – 4:20

African Discovery Group, Inc., now Copper Intelligence (OTCID: AFDG)

Keynote speakers: Alan Kessler, Chairman / Director Copper Intelligence, Andrew Groves, Future Chairman Copper Intelligence & Aldo Cesano Director Copper Intelligence

