Digital Identity Solutions Market Global Forecast 2025-2031: Cross-Border Identity Solutions, Advanced Authentication And Blockchain-Enabled Security Drive Next-Generation Digital ID Ecosystems
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|493
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$44.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$132.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Expansion of Digital Transformation and Remote Work Rise in Id Wallet Solutions Boost in Usage of Online Services Offered by Commercial Businesses in Recent Years Rise in Identity and Authentication Fraud
Challenges
- High Costs Associated with Deployment of Digital Identity Solutions Difficulties in Addressing Complexities of Advanced Threats
Opportunities
- Expansion of Digital Id Wallets and Cross-Border Identity Solutions Increased Integration of AI, ML, and Blockchain Technologies to Enhance Digital Identities Adoption of Biometric Devices in Digital Identity Solutions Adoption of Advanced Authentication Techniques Across Verticals
Case Studies
- Thales Helped Telecom Operator Provide Seamless and Convenient Digital Enrolment Journeys to Customers Iproov's Genuine Presence Assurance Technology Enabled Users to Verify Their Identity Securely Veridas' Access Management Platform Helped Club Tennis Sabadell Increase Its Security Level Jumio Identity Verification Improved Global66's Onboarding Process Integration of Jumio's Automated Document Scanning and Authentication Solution, Netverify, into Mr Green's Website Enhanced Authentication Kalunga Expanding Product Line with HID Global's Secure Id Solutions
Company Profiles
- Thales NEC Idemia Samsung SDS Telus HID Global Crowdstrike DXC Technology IBM CyberArk SailPoint Technologies GBG Ping Identity Tessi ACI Worldwide Entrust Jumio OneSpan Duo Security Imprivata Smartmatic Signicat Shufti Regula Incode Technologies Persona AU10TIX Iproov Vintegris Innovatrics Verifinow
Digital Identity Solutions Market
