Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (February 26-28, 2026)
Doha, Qatar: This Ramadan, a vibrant lineup of activities is set to enrich both your health and spiritual wellbeing.
As the weekend approaches, there is something for everyone to experience the essence of the holy month of Ramadan such as engaging community gatherings and energising wellness sessions as well as peaceful moments of reflection.
Embrace this special moment to strengthen connections with loved ones, revitalise your body, and nurture your faith in a truly meaningful way.
Souq Waqif Asian Nuts & Dried Fruits Exhibition 2026 Until March 1, 2026
7:30pm -12am
Souq Waqif
This exhibition at Souq Waqif gives visitors a chance to select their preferred nuts, dried fruits, sweets, honey, and related products at competitive prices.
Regarded as a popular destination for families preparing for iftar and Ramadan gatherings, the exhibition features more than 40 companies representing nine Asian countries, including Qatar, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Yemen and Oman..
Nuts and dried fruits remain key items on Ramadan tables, while sweets are also in demand ahead of Garangao celebrations.
Read more about the exhibition.
Mahaseel Festival
Until End of Ramadan
7pm -12am
Katara Cultural Village
To support local products and encourage Qatari agricultural products introduction into the market, the Mahaseel Festival serves as a platform to offer citizens and residents an integrated shopping experience.
75 participating pavilions representing 21 nurseries, 22 local farms, 17 date shops and 15 honey shop will be exhibiting products at the festival.
The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar 2026
Until March 20, 2026
8pm -12am on weekdays and 8pm -1am on weekends
The Pearl and Gewan Island
Experience shopping and family-friendly activities during the holy month of Ramadan at this year's Pearl Ramadan bazaar.
The bazaar in collaboration with international participants offers Qatari traditional products such as clothing, perfumes, snacks and beverages.
Also, there are family oriented events and performances with children's art workshops.
Find out more information about the Pearl Ramadan Bazaar here
Hayyi Ramadan Trade Fair
Until March 9, 2026
Morning: 11am -3pm; Evening: 7:30pm to 12:30am
Friday: 7:30pm to 12:30am
DECC
Organized by the Qatar Marketers Business Development, the Hayyi Ramadan Trade Fair showcases products from more than 15 countries for sales and display.
Experience festive shopping and enjoy special offers on products such as perfumes, home decorative items, food products, clothing as well as family daily needs during the Ramadan fair.
For more information about the fair, click here
Pathway to Peace Exhibition Until February 28, 2026
Monday to Saturday: 10am – 2pm; 8pm – 12am
Friday: 8pm to 12am
Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel
This Ramadan, learn more about the history of Qatar's mediation role in peace building. This permanent unique exhibition provides a deeper understanding of what ediation is all about and how Qatar mediates in conflicts happening across the globe.
Put together by the International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar, the exhibition looks at the essence of mediation in saving lives and building a lasting peace.
Register for free here
Noor Ramadan Lectures Until March 8, 2026
After Taraweeh Prayers
Katara Cultural Village
Organised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the Noor Ramadan Lectures will deliver a series of faith-centred discussions at Katara Cultural Village and it is open to the public.
Details on the Ramadan lectures at katara can be found here
Al Razji Ramadan Event 2026 Until March 3, 2026
8pm - 1am
Darb Al Saai, Umm Salal
From traditional Qatar crafts and sounds to its clothing, the Al Razji Events gives you an insight into the traditional heritage of Qatar. Enjoy a vibrant Ramadan with traditional songs and Garangao chants.
Check for more information here
Ramadan Shopping Fair 2026 Until February 27, 2026
6pm -10pm
Old Wakrah Souq
The Old Wakrah Souq brings all household and Ramadan essentials under one roof, allowing visitors to enjoy a unique Ramadan in a traditional atmosphere on the waterfront.
Click here for more information
Cinema by the sea
February 26 -28, 2026
8:30pm
Old Doha Port
As part of the 2026 Throwback Food Festival, watch inspiring local films while enjoying the open air in a relaxed atmosphere surrounded by rich cultural ambiance. The carefully selected "Made in Qatar" films in conjuction with Doha Film Festival, provide traditional entertainment for visitors at the festival.
To know more about the event, click here
FIBA World Cup 2027 Qualifiers - W2 (Qatar x India) February 27, 2026
Gates open at 8pm, game starts at 10pm
Lusail Arena
The FIBA World Cup 2027 Qualifiers game will feature eight teams to book an early advance into the next stage of the World Cup Qualifiers.
Playing in Group D are Qatar, India, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. On February 27, Qatar and India will play to secure a spot although as the host of the tournament, Qatar is already guaranteed to play at the World Cup come 2027
Tickets start from QR40 and you can secure your tickets
The North Challenge - Ramadan Edition February 27, 2026
Start time – 8pm
Heenat Salma Farm, Shahaniya
For its 4th edition under the Ramadan night sky for 2 hours, runners will test their limit in a 2km loop either solo or as a team of 2 or 3 runners.
The terrain will be mostly flat but it is mandatory for runners to come with headlamps
Register now on QSFA and find out more
