Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (February 26-28, 2026)

Doha, Qatar: This Ramadan, a vibrant lineup of activities is set to enrich both your health and spiritual wellbeing.

As the weekend approaches, there is something for everyone to experience the essence of the holy month of Ramadan such as engaging community gatherings and energising wellness sessions as well as peaceful moments of reflection.

Embrace this special moment to strengthen connections with loved ones, revitalise your body, and nurture your faith in a truly meaningful way.

Souq Waqif Asian Nuts & Dried Fruits Exhibition 2026 Until March 1, 2026

7:30pm -12am

Souq Waqif

This exhibition at Souq Waqif gives visitors a chance to select their preferred nuts, dried fruits, sweets, honey, and related products at competitive prices.

Regarded as a popular destination for families preparing for iftar and Ramadan gatherings, the exhibition features more than 40 companies representing nine Asian countries, including Qatar, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Yemen and Oman..

Nuts and dried fruits remain key items on Ramadan tables, while sweets are also in demand ahead of Garangao celebrations.

Read more about the exhibition.

Mahaseel Festival

Until End of Ramadan

7pm -12am

Katara Cultural Village

To support local products and encourage Qatari agricultural products introduction into the market, the Mahaseel Festival serves as a platform to offer citizens and residents an integrated shopping experience.

75 participating pavilions representing 21 nurseries, 22 local farms, 17 date shops and 15 honey shop will be exhibiting products at the festival.

The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar 2026

Until March 20, 2026

8pm -12am on weekdays and 8pm -1am on weekends

The Pearl and Gewan Island

Experience shopping and family-friendly activities during the holy month of Ramadan at this year's Pearl Ramadan bazaar.

The bazaar in collaboration with international participants offers Qatari traditional products such as clothing, perfumes, snacks and beverages.

Also, there are family oriented events and performances with children's art workshops.

Find out more information about the Pearl Ramadan Bazaar here

Hayyi Ramadan Trade Fair

Until March 9, 2026

Morning: 11am -3pm; Evening: 7:30pm to 12:30am

Friday: 7:30pm to 12:30am

DECC

Organized by the Qatar Marketers Business Development, the Hayyi Ramadan Trade Fair showcases products from more than 15 countries for sales and display.

Experience festive shopping and enjoy special offers on products such as perfumes, home decorative items, food products, clothing as well as family daily needs during the Ramadan fair.

For more information about the fair, click here

Pathway to Peace Exhibition Until February 28, 2026

Monday to Saturday: 10am – 2pm; 8pm – 12am

Friday: 8pm to 12am

Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel

This Ramadan, learn more about the history of Qatar's mediation role in peace building. This permanent unique exhibition provides a deeper understanding of what ediation is all about and how Qatar mediates in conflicts happening across the globe.

Put together by the International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar, the exhibition looks at the essence of mediation in saving lives and building a lasting peace.

Register for free here

Noor Ramadan Lectures Until March 8, 2026

After Taraweeh Prayers

Katara Cultural Village

Organised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the Noor Ramadan Lectures will deliver a series of faith-centred discussions at Katara Cultural Village and it is open to the public.

Details on the Ramadan lectures at katara can be found here

Al Razji Ramadan Event 2026 Until March 3, 2026

8pm - 1am

Darb Al Saai, Umm Salal

From traditional Qatar crafts and sounds to its clothing, the Al Razji Events gives you an insight into the traditional heritage of Qatar. Enjoy a vibrant Ramadan with traditional songs and Garangao chants.

Check for more information here

Ramadan Shopping Fair 2026 Until February 27, 2026

6pm -10pm

Old Wakrah Souq

The Old Wakrah Souq brings all household and Ramadan essentials under one roof, allowing visitors to enjoy a unique Ramadan in a traditional atmosphere on the waterfront.

Click here for more information

Cinema by the sea

February 26 -28, 2026

8:30pm

Old Doha Port

As part of the 2026 Throwback Food Festival, watch inspiring local films while enjoying the open air in a relaxed atmosphere surrounded by rich cultural ambiance. The carefully selected "Made in Qatar" films in conjuction with Doha Film Festival, provide traditional entertainment for visitors at the festival.

To know more about the event, click here

FIBA World Cup 2027 Qualifiers - W2 (Qatar x India) February 27, 2026

Gates open at 8pm, game starts at 10pm

Lusail Arena

The FIBA World Cup 2027 Qualifiers game will feature eight teams to book an early advance into the next stage of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Playing in Group D are Qatar, India, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. On February 27, Qatar and India will play to secure a spot although as the host of the tournament, Qatar is already guaranteed to play at the World Cup come 2027

Tickets start from QR40 and you can secure your tickets

The North Challenge - Ramadan Edition February 27, 2026

Start time – 8pm

Heenat Salma Farm, Shahaniya

For its 4th edition under the Ramadan night sky for 2 hours, runners will test their limit in a 2km loop either solo or as a team of 2 or 3 runners.

The terrain will be mostly flat but it is mandatory for runners to come with headlamps

Register now on QSFA and find out more