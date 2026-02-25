Cellcashr - Sell Electronics For Cash (Suitland, MD)

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 24, 2026 12:48 am - Cash for used and broken phones and other electronics in Suitland, MD.

Launched late 2020, CellCashr offers a unique way for people to sell their new, used, or even broken electronics for cash. We utilize safe and secure neighborhood storefronts, with well-trained staff and robust systems ready to take in and buy your devices. Our first location was based in the Bronx; we are actively expanding to new territories countrywide.

We aim to be your neighborhood and region's main hub for the sale and financial remuneration for all kinds of electronics. We offer a safe and clean environment to get the highest value for unused devices. We actively ensure we are paying higher than all local competitors, such as EcoATM and GameStop. Our website is also continuously updated with trade-in value on most products, taking out the guesswork when selling.

We take the hassle out of selling, offering transparent prices and fair values on a large variety of products. No need to meet up with sketchy people, mail your items off to a trade-in service, or get scammed selling online. CellCashr will pay you cash the moment you decide to sell us your device, no waiting around!

CellCashr utilizes a secure location in Suitland, MD, to make transactions effortless and safe. Additionally, our end-to-end diagnostic test, combined with transparent pricing, ensures maximum value. We offer cash for electronics regardless of condition. For example, we offer:

- Sell Broken Phones for Cash

- Sell Electronics for Cash

- Sell iPhone in Suitland, MD

- Sell iPhone near me

- Sell Used iPhone for Cash

- Cash for Broken Phones

- Sell iPhone in NYC

- Sell Used Macbook for Cash

- Sell a Broken iPad for Cash

- Sell your iPhone for cash today. Walk out with cash in less than 5 minutes!

Services:

Sell electronics for cash, cash for electronics, sell used phones, sell broken phones, Sell iPhone in Suitland, sell iPhone near me, sell my iPhone near me, sell my phone, sell broken iPhone near me, cash for broken iPhone, cash for a used phone, sell iPad for cash, sell macbook for money, sell old phone near me, sell my used iPhone, sell my used laptop, sell the locked phone, sell iPhone in new jersey, sell broken phone near me

Business Information:

- Company Name: CellCashr - Sell Electronics For Cash

- Business Hours: Monday to Saturday: 11 am - 7 pm, Sunday: 11 am - 4 pm

- Address: 3652 St Barnabas Rd, Suitland, MD 20746, United States

- Phone: 301-349-6992

- Email:...

- Website: