More Than 1,780 African Mercenaries Fight Against Ukraine In Russian Army - FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in Kyiv, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"We clearly see that Russia is trying to drag African citizens into death and war. According to our data, more than 1,780 citizens from the African continent are currently fighting in the Russian army... In total, according to our data, representatives of 36 African countries are participating in hostilities on the side of Russia. I believe this is a major challenge," Sybiha said.

He stressed that Russia is fraudulently dragging these citizens into war, condemning them to death, so it is very important to expose such recruitment schemes.

In this context, the Foreign Minister said that he had talks with many African colleagues, during which he informed them about specific cases.

ian diplomats to access captured citizens during Ukraine visit - FM Sybih

“There was a clear reaction. Decisions were made to increase the responsibility for mercenary activity in the Russian army. We also agreed with some countries on joint information campaigns on how to prevent these fraudulent actions by the Russian side. Therefore, this cooperation will continue,” the minister assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the visit to Ukraine of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwi, the Ukrainian side will provide Ghanaian diplomats with access to Ghanaian citizens who fought on the side of the Russian occupiers and were taken prisoner by Ukrainian servicemen.

In November last year, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported that more than 1,400 mercenaries from Africa were fighting against Ukraine in the Russian arm.