Lithuania To Send Missiles To Ukraine To Boost Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to LR, as cited by Ukrinform, Kaunas made the announcement following a bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

“To help protect critical infrastructure, we are delivering 30 RBS missiles to Ukraine. This is weaponry Ukraine urgently needs and it will help strengthen its air defense,” Kaunas said.

The Lithuanian defense minister arrived in Ukraine on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the full-scale war. Meetings of representatives of the Coalition of the Willing and the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries were held in Kyiv. Kaunas also held bilateral talks with President Zelensky and Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

At the NB8 meeting, Kaunas emphasized the need to help Ukraine repel Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure.

He said Lithuania had delivered 90 generators worth more than 2 million euros during the coldest January-February period of 2026 and was preparing additional shipments of diesel generators, transformers, electric motors and other equipment to help restore electricity supplies.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Lithuania will also contribute to strengthening Ukraine's air defense through the PURL initiative, under which Kyiv receives U.S.-made weaponry.

The minister added that a new shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States would arrive in Ukraine in the near future via the Klaipėda LNG terminal.

Kaunas stressed that assistance to Ukraine and support for its aspiration to join the European Union would be among Lithuania's strategic priorities during its presidency of the Council of the EU in 2027.

During a bilateral meeting with Defense Minister Fedorov, the focus was placed on industrial cooperation. The sides agreed to further intensify cooperation in developing joint weapons production both in Lithuania and in Ukraine.

In addition, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced the signing of an agreement to manufacture weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Lithuanian territory.

“We have signed an agreement with President Zelensky on the production of defense equipment for Ukraine in Lithuania. The projects will be financed by the EU SAFE Fund and other sources of funding. This agreement is not merely an industrial or technological project – it is a testament to our political will and our strategic partnership. Lithuania maintains its commitment to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually for UA needs. This year, it plans to allocate 223 million euros,” Nausėda wrote on X.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Estonia is allocating €11 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and ammunition supplies under the PURL initiative.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine