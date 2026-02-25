Ghana's FM: We Oppose Rule Of Might And Violations Of International Norms

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa during a joint briefing in Kyiv with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, in response to a question from an Ukrinform correspondent.

Ablakwa stressed that Ghana believes it is important to give peace and dialogue a chance, which is why he instructed the country's representative at the UN to support the resolution“Supporting a Lasting Peace in Ukraine.”

“We stand for peace and call for an absolute and immediate ceasefire. You can count on Ghana's support. Ghana reiterates its firm belief in the UN Charter, the territorial integrity of UN member states, and the need to respect international law. As a relatively small country, we do not believe in the rule of might, nor that countries should be targeted and their territorial integrity violated in contravention of the UN Charter and international law,” the Ghanaian Foreign Minister said.

He added that these principles are invaluable because they ensure unity and protect the sovereignty of nations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is paying an official visit to Ukraine.