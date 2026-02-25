Special Operations Forces Strike Russian S-400 And Destroy Pantsir-S1 Systems In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces on Telegram.

On the night of February 25, 2026, Middle Strike units of the Special Operations Force successfully struck enemy air defense positions in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The results of the strike confirmed the destruction of an S-400 launcher, a 92N6E radar station, and auxiliary elements of the S-400 system. The Pantsir-S1, which covered important objects and enemy air defense positions from drones and missiles at low and medium altitudes, also ceased to exist," the statement said.

As noted, Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions to reduce Russia's offensive potential.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 24, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, using ATACMS missiles, among other weapons, struck Russian military command post, warehouses, and repair bases.