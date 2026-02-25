Omai Gold Intersects 4.18 G/T Au Over 14.6M And 3.73 G/T Au Over 17.3M And Commences 50,000M Drill Program
|DDH
| FROM
(m)
|TO (m)
| INTERVAL
(m)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Zone
|25ODD-119W
|395.6
|410.2
|14.6
|4.18
|Dike Corridor
|including
|404.9
|409.0
|4.1
|9.12
|
|430.0
|438.0
|8.0
|4.00
|including
|434.3
|436.6
|2.3
|12.02
|
|461.9
|485.2
|23.3
|2.38
|including
|473.4
|485.2
|11.8
|3.95
|
|498.5
|501.4
|2.9
|2.91
|
|537.6
|539.5
|1.9
|18.03
|
|591.2
|618.6
|27.4
|2.07
|CQFP
|including
|593.6
|594.7
|1.1
|11.64
|including
|616.2
|617.4
|1.2
|10.49
|
|653.8
|671.1
|17.3
|3.73
| Sediments,
Diorite, QV
|including
|655.6
|661.0
|5.4
|8.61
|
|25ODD-150W3
|234.5
|236.8
|2.3
|4.87
| Sediments
|
|275.2
|278.8
|3.6
|1.15
|
|289.5
|305.5
|16.0
|1.54
|including
|289.5
|291.0
|1.5
|7.63
|
|310.7
|313.3
|2.6
|2.10
|
|333.5
|363.8
|30.3
|1.94
|Sediments
|Including
|333.5
|349.4
|15.9
|3.03
|including
|333.5
|336.0
|2.5
|14.35
|
|487.9
|489.0
|1.1
|9.21
|
|
|519.6
|521.8
|2.2
|1.50
|
|544.2
|545.2
|1.0
|5.40
|Dike Corridor
|
|557.0
|558.5
|1.5
|4.83
|
|25ODD-153W
|331.8
|336.5
|4.7
|2.38
|Dike Corridor
|
|395.5
|404.5
|9.0
|2.33
|
|532.4
|562.0
|29.6
|0.64
|CQFP, Dior, PM
|
|588.7
|597.5
|8.8
|1.72
| Sediments,
Diorite, QV
|including
|595.1
|596.3
|1.2
|6.66
|
|25ODD-156
|225.0
|226.5
|1.5
|0.96
|Dike Corridor
|
|298.3
|302.5
|4.2
|5.22
|including
|299.5
|301.0
|1.5
|10.10
|
|386.0
|388.0
|2.0
|7.92
|
|518.0
|519.5
|1.5
|7.51
|
|545.5
|547.0
|1.5
|2.90
|CQFP
|
|553.0
|561.7
|8.7
|0.52
|
|568.3
|572.7
|4.4
|1.09
|Sediments
|
|25ODD-157
|69.0
|76.5
|7.5
|0.64
|Dike Corridor
|
|121.5
|124.0
|2.5
|1.44
|
|133.5
|136.0
|2.5
|1.95
|
|169.5
|177.6
|8.1
|0.89
|CQFP
|
|249.7
|257.7
|8.0
|1.43
|Sediments
|
|310.6
|311.6
|1.0
|1.05
|
|25ODD-159
|271.0
|272.5
|1.5
|0.82
|Sediments
|including
|399.5
|418.8
|19.3
|1.75
|CQFP, Volcanics
|
|412.0
|418.8
|6.8
|2.79
|
|444.7
|447.2
|2.5
|14.45
|Volcanics
|
|471.0
|472.5
|1.5
|1.23
|
|477.1
|479.4
|2.3
|2.69
|
|505.0
|506.5
|1.5
|1.54
|
|519.6
|525.0
|5.4
|0.54
*True widths vary as mineralization at Wenot is generally hosted within stockwork vein systems with alteration halos, with an estimated true width range of 70-90%. Cut-off grade 0.30 g/t Au with maximum 3.0m internal dilution is applied. **If indicated, a maximum 5.0m internal dilution was applied. All grades are uncapped unless otherwise noted.
Quality Control
Omai maintains an internal QA/QC program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates are entered at regular intervals. Samples are sealed in plastic bags.
Drill core samples (halved-core) were shipped to Act Labs and some batches to MSALABS, both certified laboratories in Georgetown Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. Fifty grams of pulverized material is then fire assayed by atomic absorption spectrophotometry (AA). Initial assays with results above 3.0 ppm gold are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish. For samples with visible gold and surrounding samples within deemed gold zones, two separate 250g or 500g pulverized samples are prepared, with 50 grams of each fire assayed by atomic absorption spectrophotometry, with assays above 3.0 ppm gold being re-assayed using a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks meet with QA/QC specifications.
Qualified Person
Elaine Ellingham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Ms. Ellingham is a director and officer of the Company and is not considered to be independent for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
ABOUT OMAI GOLD
Omai Gold Mines Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on rapidly expanding the two orogenic gold deposits at its 100%-owned Omai Gold Project in mining-friendly Guyana, South America. The Company has established the Omai Gold Project as one of the fastest growing and well-endowed gold camps in the prolific Guiana Shield.
In August 2025, the Company announced a 96% increase to the Wenot Gold Deposit NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 (MRE) to 970,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) averaging 1.46 g/t Au, contained in 20.7 Mt and 3,717,000 ounces of gold (Inferred MRE) averaging 1.82 g/t Au, contained in 63.4 Mt. This brings the global MRE at Omai, including the Wenot and adjacent Gilt deposit, to 2,121,000 ounces of gold (Indicated MRE) averaging 2.07 g/t Au in 31.9 Mt and 4,382,000 ounces of gold (Inferred MRE) averaging 1.95 g/t Au in 69.9 Mt.
The Company completed 39,000m of diamond drilling in 2025. An updated MRE is planned for Q1 2026 to be followed by an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in Q2, that will include the Wenot open pit deposit and the adjacent Gilt underground deposit. Three drills have commenced the 2026 drill program: at Wenot the focus is to further test the limits of the deposit, including both east and west, and to commence upgrading the large Inferred MRE to Indicated. Additional drilling will continue to explore certain known gold occurrences for possible near-surface higher-grade satellite deposits. The Omai Gold Mine produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold from 1993 to 20052, ceasing operations when gold was below US$400 per ounce. The Omai brownfields project benefits from known metallurgical recoveries, existing tailings facilities, and infrastructure, including an on-site airstrip, and road access, connecting to the two largest cities in Guyana, Georgetown and Linden.
1NI 43-101 Technical Report dated October 9, 2025 titled "UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE OMAI GOLD PROPERTY, POTARO MINING DISTRICT NO.2, GUYANA" was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and is available on and on the Company's website.
2 Past production at the Omai Mine (1993-2005) is summarized in several Cambior Inc. documents available on , including March 31, 2006 AIF and news release August 3, 2006.
For further information, please see our website or contact:
Elaine Ellingham, P.Geo.
President & CEO
...
+1.416.473.5351
Table 2. Drill Hole Coordinates
|Hole ID
|Azimuth
|Inclination
|Easting
|Northing
|Length
|Status
|(degrees)
|(degrees)
|(m)
|25ODD-119W
|175
|-54
|305028
|601981
|683.2
|Reporting
|25ODD-150W3
|355
|-48
|305440
|601250
|604.1
|Reporting
|25ODD-153W
|174
|-53
|305126
|601947
|640.8
|Reporting
|25ODD-156
|175
|-52
|305330
|601898
|622.6
|Reporting
|25ODD-157
|178
|-54
|306131
|601558
|337.8
|Reporting
|250DD-159
|356
|-54
|304679
|601399
|560.5
|Reporting
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of completion of the drill program, and the potential for the Omai Gold Project to allow Omai to build significant gold Mineral Resources at attractive grades, and forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the price of gold and copper; and the results of current exploration. Further, the Mineral Resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of process recovery will be realized. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resource Estimates
Until mineral deposits are actually mined and processed, Mineral Resources must be considered as estimates only. Mineral Resource Estimates that are not Mineral Reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain, involves subjective judgement about many relevant factors and may be materially affected by, among other things, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors described in the Company's public disclosure available on SEDAR+ at CIM Standards ") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators (" NI 43-101 ").
