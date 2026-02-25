Omai Gold Intersects 4.18 G/T Au Over 14.6M And 3.73 G/T Au Over 17.3M And Commences 50,000M Drill Program

February 25, 2026 6:15 AM EST | Source: Omai Gold Mines Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) (" Omai Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce assay results from six additional drill holes from the recent drill program at its 100% owned Omai Gold Project in Guyana, South America.

Multiple zones of gold mineralization were intersected in each of these holes, most notably, central Wenot Hole 25ODD-119W intersected 4.18 g/t Au over 14.6m, 2.07 g/t Au over 27.4m, and 3.73 g/t Au over 17.3m. These new results will be included in the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE").

The Company is also pleased to announce that a 50,000-metre diamond drill program has commenced. It is designed to further pursue opportunities to expand the overall Omai gold resources, explore certain nearby geophysical anomalies, while continuing the priority work of upgrading the large Wenot resource, an important next step.

Highlights* from the recent drilling include:

(refer to Table 1 for full assays and downhole depths):



Hole 25ODD-119W



4.18 g/t Au over 14.6m



Including 9.12 g/t Au over 4.1m



2.38 g/t Au over 23.3m



Including 3.95 g/t Au over 11.8m



2.07 g/t Au over 27.4m





Including 11.64 g/t Au over 1.1m



Including 10.49 g/t Au over 1.2m



3.73 g/t Au over 17.3m Including 8.61 g/t Au over 5.1m



Hole 25ODD-150W3



1.94 g/t Au over 30.3m





Including 3.03 g/t Au over 15.9m Including 14.35 g/t Au over 2.5m



Hole 25ODD-159

1.75 g/t Au over 19.3m 14.45 g/t Au over 2.5m

"As Omai continues to report positive drill results from Central and East Wenot, we are excited to have commenced a 50,000-metre diamond drill program to further expand the overall Omai gold resources and continue to unlock value for our shareholders," commented Elaine Ellingham, President and CEO. "The primary objective of this current program is to upgrade the large Wenot Inferred resource in order to move the Omai project forward to the next key milestones," concluded Ms. Ellingham.

2026 Drill Program

Drilling recommenced January 14th and 5,395m have been completed to date in 2026 in 11 holes, three of which started at the end of 2025. A majority of the planned 50,000m drill program will focus on upgrading the large Wenot inferred resource, which as a by-product is expected to increase the overall MRE as remaining gaps are drilled and zones are extended to depth. To assist in executing efficiently, the Company has engaged Objectivity of Sudbury Ontario, a geological data analytics consultancy. They are partnering with the Company's geology team to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of the upcoming resource drill program. Objectivity's proprietary software generates deposit-specific algorithms that can improve expected resource conversion and systematically address gaps within geological models. The Objectivity work has outlined a program over the main body of the Wenot deposit consisting of 59 holes (32,500m). This approach is expected to accelerate the timeline to bring the Wenot resource to the next step.

The planned drill program also includes a Deep Dike Corridor initiative ("DDC") focused on the northeast portion of the Wenot Deposit, where it remains open for expansion. This drilling is planned at spacings to support the Indicated resource classification. Multiple previous high-grade drill intersections within the northern-most Dike Corridor zones have only been tested to depths of 150-200m including: 8.98g/t over 5m in hole 25ODD-102, 4.48g/t Au over 10m in hole 25ODD-112, 15.15 g/t Au over 6m in hole 21ODD-024 and 1.23 g/t Au over 10.5m in hole 25ODD-118. An estimated 20-hole program (12,500m) will pursue the down-dip extension of these zones. As these drill collars will step back to the north, they will also be testing the stratigraphy to the north of Wenot that has seen little or no exploration. An additional part of the drill program will test a 400m strike along the East Wenot extension with an initial 9 holes (3,200m).

A review of the geophysics has helped refine certain targets near or extending from the Wenot deposit, one in particular that correlates with a strong magnetic signature. These geophysical anomalies hold potential for new zones, within either splays off the main Wenot shear or separate satellite zones. An initial 1,800m program will pursue these targets.

Three drills are currently operating with two additional drills on site scheduled to commence next week.

Current Drill Results

Central Wenot

Hole 25ODD-119W, which was drilled from the north side of Wenot Deposit, is a wedge up from Hole 25ODD-119 that intersected 31.70 g/t Au over 7.5m, 1.61 g/t Au over 36.4m and 3.89 g/t Au over 13.2m (News Release dated July 29, 2025). Hole 119W intersected multiple wide zones of gold mineralization with several spots of visible gold within the Dike Corridor. Results included 4.18 g/t Au over 14.6m, 4.0 g/t Au over 8.0m, 2.38 g/t Au over 23.3m, and 18.03 g/t Au over 1.87m. The Central Wenot Contact, consisting of CQFP and adjacent diorite, also showed several spots of visible gold and quartz and ankerite veins, assayed 2.07 g/t Au over 27.4m. South of the contact within the sedimentary sequence, a 17.30m wide interval returned 3.73 g/t Au. This interval included a higher-grade interval of 8.61 g/t Au over 5.4m, associated with gold-bearing quartz and ankerite veins within a diorite dike within the sediments.

Hole 25ODD-150W3, is wedged from hole 25ODD-150W, drilled from the southern side of Wenot. The hole intersected several spots of visible gold within the southern sedimentary sequence with multiple gold mineralized zones, including 4.87 g/t Au over 2.25m, 1.54 g/t Au over 16.0m and 1.94 g/t Au over 30.3m (including 14.35 g/t Au over 2.50m). Intersections such as these, intersecting gold mineralization within the southern sediments are evidence of the potential for robust mineralization along the south side of Wenot and can be expected to contribute to reducing the Wenot strip ratio as the project progresses. Downhole, within the volcanic-hosted Dike Corridor, multiple narrow mineralized zones were also intersected, the best being 9.21 g/t Au over 1.05m. Additional zones include 0.92 g/t Au over 4.2m, 1.50 g/t Au over 2.15m, 5.40 g/t Au over 1.0m and 4.83 g/t Au over 1.5m.

Hole 25ODD-153W is wedged up from Hole 153 and was drilled from the north in the Central Wenot area. The hole intersected several mineralized zones within the Dike Corridor, including 2.38 g/t Au over 4.7m and 2.33 g/t Au over 9m. Within the Central QFP and adjacent sheared diorite dike and protomylonite, a gold mineralized zone was intersected yielding 0.64 g/t Au over 29.6m. Further down the hole, within the sedimentary sequence, 1.72 g/t Au over 8.8m was intersected, associated with diorite dikes and altered quartz-ankerite-pyrite veins cutting across the bedding of the sediments.

Hole 25ODD-156, was collared on the north side of Central Wenot Deposit. It targeted the up-dip extension of mineralization intersected in hole 24ODD-091, in which a wide mineralized zone within the Dike Corridor contains 0.79 g/t Au over 48m, and other zones include 5.76 g/t Au over 5.4m and 2.50 g/t Au over 9.0m (News Release dated January 21, 2025). By comparison, hole 156 intersected multiple narrow zones of gold mineralization within the Dike Corridor, including 5.22 g/t Au over 4.25m, 7.92 g/t Au over 2.0m and 7.51 g/t Au over 1.5m. Two gold zones within the Central Wenot Contact, were intersected, including 2.90 g/t Au over 1.5m and 0.52 g/t Au over 8.7m. Within the sedimentary sequence, a narrow-mineralized interval associated with diorite dike intersected 1.09 g/t Au over 4.4m.

Hole 25ODD-159, was drilled from the south side of Wenot Deposit. It intersected narrow zones of gold mineralization within the sediments, with best values of 0.82 g/t Au over 1.5m. A 19.3m wide mineralized zone containing 1.75 g/t Au was intersected within the Central Wenot Contact and 2.79 g/t Au over 6.75 m was intersected within the adjacent volcanics. North of the contact, several zones of gold mineralization were also intersected within the Dike Corridor, including 14.45 g/t Au over 2.5m, 2.69 g/t Au over 2.3m, 1.54 g/t Au over 1.5m and 0.54 g/t Au over 5.4m.

East Wenot

Hole 25ODD-157 was drilled 40m south of Hole 142, in East Wenot. Multiple zones of gold mineralization were intersected within the Dike Corridor, including 0.64 g/t Au over 7.5m, 1.44 g/t Au over 2.5m and 1.95 g/t Au over 2.5m. Within the Central QFP, and adjacent volcanics, 0.89 g/t Au over 8.1m was intersected. Further downhole, within the sedimentary sequence, a few narrow gold-mineralized zones associated with diorite dikes and quartz and ankerite veins with pyrite and visible gold were intersected, including 1.43 g/t Au over 8.0m. This was to follow-up on hole 142 that intersected a shallow high-grade zone. The results of this hole support the interpretation that the primary zones of interest likely dip to the south in this area and need to be drilled from the south. Additional holes will follow up.







Figure 1. Plan Map of Wenot Showing Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Table 1. Recent Wenot Drill Results*