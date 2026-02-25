MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) QMET Applauds QIMC Hydrogen Discovery at West Advocate; Strengthens Geological Case for QMET's Upcoming Nova Scotia Drill Campaign

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) ("QMET" or the "Company") congratulates Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") on its significant hydrogen discovery at the West Advocate Project in Nova Scotia, as disclosed yesterday.

QIMC reported that its first diamond drill hole (DDH-26-01), part of a planned five-hole systematic program, intersected an approximately 40-metre-wide previously unmapped fault corridor between 142 and 191 metres depth, accompanied by elevated hydrogen (H2) readings exceeding 1,000 ppm at surface (instrument upper detection limit), visible gas bubbling, and pressurized formation water inflow. The drilling program remains ongoing.

QMET's Nova Scotia hydrogen exploration lands are located immediately east of QIMC's West Advocate discovery area and are operated by QIMC under a working relationship whereby QIMC leads exploration activities on behalf of QMET. The structural trends interpreted at West Advocate extend regionally toward QMET's ground position, reinforcing the geological rationale for QMET's upcoming drill campaign.

Regional Structural Validation

QIMC's results confirm the presence of a structurally controlled hydrogen migration system associated with major deformation corridors in the Cobequid Highlands region. The identification of:



A wide hydrogen-bearing fault corridor

Pressurized formation water with visible gas

Low oxygen and no methane detection Structural association with cataclasites and graphite-rich shear zones

provides compelling geological evidence that hydrogen occurrence in the Advocate district is structurally controlled rather than random or isolated.

For QMET, this is particularly significant. Our land package lies along the interpreted eastern continuation of this same structural regime. The emerging district-scale hydrogen corridor concept materially strengthens the probability model underpinning QMET's planned drill testing.

Impact on QMET's Upcoming Drill Campaign

Richard Penn, CEO of QMET, commented:

"We congratulate QIMC on this important discovery milestone. The confirmation of a hydrogen-bearing structural corridor at West Advocate materially de-risks the broader Advocate hydrogen district, including QMET's ground to the east.

"The geological characteristics reported - including fault-controlled hydrogen migration, pressurized water inflow, and structural continuity toward Bennett Hill - support our thesis that this is not a single occurrence, but part of a larger, district-scale hydrogen system.

"As QIMC advances its five-hole program, QMET is preparing to test analogous structural targets on our claims. We believe the district has now transitioned from conceptual exploration to drill-confirmed structural validation."

QMET's forthcoming drill program will target interpreted structural extensions, magnetic and gravity anomalies, and zones of coincident hydrogen, radon, and thoron anomalies identified in earlier surface work. The Company expects its drilling to directly test the eastern continuation of the structural corridor concept now supported by subsurface data.

District-Scale Hydrogen Opportunity in Nova Scotia

The Advocate region is rapidly emerging as one of the most active natural hydrogen exploration districts in North America. QIMC's first-hole results - part of a systematic five-hole campaign - represent a key technical inflection point for hydrogen exploration in Nova Scotia.

For QMET shareholders, this development:



Validates the regional structural hydrogen model

Reduces geological uncertainty across the district

Enhances confidence in upcoming drill targeting Strengthens the strategic value of QMET's Nova Scotia land position

QMET remains well positioned to benefit from continued exploration success within the Advocate hydrogen corridor.

About Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) is a Canadian natural resource exploration company with 100% owned mineral projects in Quebec and Nova Scotia focused on the exploration of critical and precious metals, as well as natural white hydrogen. Flagship projects include the LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project and the recently acquired Matane in Quebec, and the Colchester Natural Hydrogen Projects in Nova Scotia, in a collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC).

Investor & Media Contact:

Richard Penn, CEO

778-384-8923

Regulatory Disclosure

QMET references publicly disclosed information by Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. dated February 24, 2026. QMET has not independently verified all technical information disclosed by QIMC and is relying on such information as reported. The reader is cautioned that geological continuity and hydrogen concentrations on QIMC's property are not necessarily indicative of similar results on QMET's properties.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: exploration potential, geological characteristics, potential hydrogen discoveries, leveraging known geological conditions, replicating successful exploration models, expanding strategic collaborations, and anticipated exploration plans, milestones, timelines, and benefits arising from the collaboration agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: potential delays; geological uncertainties and the speculative nature of mineral and hydrogen exploration; actual exploration results differing materially from expectations; inability to replicate prior exploration successes or geological conditions of other projects; availability of financing; volatility of commodity prices; competition and market conditions affecting hydrogen and mineral exploration; operational and technological risks; unforeseen environmental and permitting challenges; legal and contractual uncertainties; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and the risk that anticipated benefits of the collaboration with QIMC will not be realized. Although QMET believes these statements and expectations reflected therein are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







